AVT: Avnet Inc
53.08 USD 0.56 (1.04%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVT ha avuto una variazione del -1.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.73 e ad un massimo di 53.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Avnet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.73 53.70
Intervallo Annuale
39.22 59.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.64
- Apertura
- 53.68
- Bid
- 53.08
- Ask
- 53.38
- Minimo
- 52.73
- Massimo
- 53.70
- Volume
- 1.561 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.74%
20 settembre, sabato