AVT: Avnet Inc
53.11 USD 0.24 (0.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVT exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.88 and at a high of 53.55.
Follow Avnet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVT News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Avnet prices $550 million convertible senior notes due 2030
- Fitch revises Avnet’s outlook to negative on high leverage
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Avnet at KeyBanc Forum: Strategic Insights and Growth Challenges
- Why Avnet (AVT) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- 5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY), Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th
- BofA Securities raises Avnet stock price target to $50 on strong revenue
- Avnet Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Falls on Weak Profit Outlook
- Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Avnet Q4 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Avnet (AVT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Avnet (AVT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Avnet Q4 2025 slides: Asia growth offsets EMEA weakness as margins contract
- Avnet beats Q4 expectations, but shares flat on soft guidance
- Avnet earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Bruker (BRKR) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Wesco International (WCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Richardson Electronics (RELL) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Should Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Avnet Stock: Stable, But Still A Hold Until Q4 Earnings Are In (NASDAQ:AVT)
- BofA downgrades Nordic Semi to “underperform,” cuts PO to NOK 99
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
Daily Range
52.88 53.55
Year Range
39.22 59.25
- Previous Close
- 53.35
- Open
- 53.35
- Bid
- 53.11
- Ask
- 53.41
- Low
- 52.88
- High
- 53.55
- Volume
- 400
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.14%
- Year Change
- -1.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%