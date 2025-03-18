Valute / AMJB
AMJB: JPMorgan Chase & Co Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
29.51 USD 0.69 (2.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMJB ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.48 e ad un massimo di 30.03.
Segui le dinamiche di JPMorgan Chase & Co Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AMJB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.48 30.03
Intervallo Annuale
26.65 33.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.20
- Apertura
- 30.02
- Bid
- 29.51
- Ask
- 29.81
- Minimo
- 29.48
- Massimo
- 30.03
- Volume
- 53
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.47%
20 settembre, sabato