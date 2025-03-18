QuotazioniSezioni
AMJB: JPMorgan Chase & Co Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

29.51 USD 0.69 (2.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMJB ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.48 e ad un massimo di 30.03.

Segui le dinamiche di JPMorgan Chase & Co Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.48 30.03
Intervallo Annuale
26.65 33.34
Chiusura Precedente
30.20
Apertura
30.02
Bid
29.51
Ask
29.81
Minimo
29.48
Massimo
30.03
Volume
53
Variazione giornaliera
-2.28%
Variazione Mensile
-2.74%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.89%
Variazione Annuale
3.47%
