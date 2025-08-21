Valute / ALC
ALC: Alcon Inc
77.26 USD 0.53 (0.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALC ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.95 e ad un massimo di 77.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Alcon Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.95 77.94
Intervallo Annuale
76.95 100.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.79
- Apertura
- 77.88
- Bid
- 77.26
- Ask
- 77.56
- Minimo
- 76.95
- Massimo
- 77.94
- Volume
- 3.237 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.17%
20 settembre, sabato