ALC: Alcon Inc

77.26 USD 0.53 (0.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALC ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.95 e ad un massimo di 77.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Alcon Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.95 77.94
Intervallo Annuale
76.95 100.70
Chiusura Precedente
77.79
Apertura
77.88
Bid
77.26
Ask
77.56
Minimo
76.95
Massimo
77.94
Volume
3.237 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.68%
Variazione Mensile
-1.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.19%
Variazione Annuale
-23.17%
20 settembre, sabato