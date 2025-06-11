Forex Uturn Detector Indicator

Imagine having a tool that visually reveals the exact moment price is about to flip — before the crowd catches on. The U-turn Detector isn’t just another indicator... it's your edge in spotting clean, confident entries and exits in forex. If you've ever been frustrated by fake breakouts, late signals, or messy charts — you're about to fall in love with this tool.

🚀URGENT REMINDER: PRICE MAY DOUBLE ANY TIME FROM NOW!!

🎯 What Is the U-turn Detector?

A powerful price-action trading system that draws:

🟥 Red Resistance Zones – Where smart sellers wait to push price down.

🟩 Green Support Zones – Where big buyers defend price and push it up.

⬛ Black Zones (Magnet Areas) – Hidden “gravity fields” where price often snaps to before reversing hard.

The magic? These zones are automatically rated as Weak, Strong, or Very Strong, based on how many times price has reacted there. The more the retests, the more powerful the zone.





💡 Why You’ll Love It

✅ No guesswork – Zones draw in real time with built-in strength logic.

✅ Trade-ready entries – Follow one of 10 proven rule-based strategies.

✅ Perfect for scalping, day trading, and swing setups.

✅ Works with ANY pair, ANY timeframe.

✅ Easy-to-read visuals = cleaner charts, smarter decisions.

✅ Customize the tool by turning ON and OFF some settings in the input section.









🧠 How to Trade It Like a Pro (With Money-Making Precision)

Here’s how to use the U-turn Detector in just 3 steps:





Step 1: Spot the Zones

Watch for zones to form:

Green = potential buy area.

Red = potential sell zone.

Black = price magnet (watch for reactions).

Zones with Retests ≥ 3 = high-confidence areas.





Step 2: Match the Pattern (10 Trade Rules + Black Zone Logic)

The U-turn Detector doesn’t leave you guessing — it comes with 10 battle-tested price action strategies designed to help you catch reversals, breakouts, and fakeout traps with precision.

Let’s break them down:





CHECK THE SCREENSHOTS FOR MORE EXPLANATIONS ABOUT THE RULES





🔹 Rule 1 – Break & Reclaim Strategy

Buy Setup: Green support (1+ retests) forms → price starts bouncing → breaks red resistance → 🔼 Buy on breakout.

Sell Setup: Red resistance (1+ retests) forms → price fails to go higher → breaks green support → 🔽 Sell on breakdown.

Buy Setup: Multiple red resistance zones cluster → green support holds below → price consolidates → breakout above → 🔼 Buy.

Sell Setup: Multiple green support zones cluster → price consolidates and fails to rise → breakdown → 🔽 Sell.

Sell Setup: Red resistance forms above stacked green supports (4+ retests) → failed bounce → clean breakdown → 🔽 Sell.

Buy Setup (Opposite): Green support under stacked red resistances → breakout → 🔼 Buy.





Buy #1: Double bottom at green zone → breakout of red resistance → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Double top at red resistance → rejection candle → break of support → 🔽 Sell





Buy: Price breaks above red resistance → pulls back → confirms as green support → 🔼 Buy continuation.

Sell: Double top + break of support → confirms reversal → 🔽 Sell.





Sell: Weak resistance forms → price fails multiple times → bearish engulfing → breakdown → 🔽 Sell.

Buy: Strong support + higher lows → breakout and retest of flipped resistance → 🔼 Buy.





Buy: Very Strong Support (3+ retests) holds → U-turn bounces → breakout above resistance → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Very Strong Resistance + bearish rejection → failed break → 🔽 Sell.





Buy: Break red → flips to green → bounce confirms new support → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Break green → flips to red → price rejects bounce → 🔽 Sell. (The sell setup will be opposite to the above photo)





Buy/Sell: Price gets stuck in multi-retest zone (magnet trap) → volume spike and breakout → trade in breakout direction.

High success when aligned with clean structure.





Buy: Tight price squeeze above green zone → explosive breakout → 🔼 Buy.

Sell: Compression near red resistance → breakdown → 🔽 Sell.





Black Zones act like magnets — drawing price in before major moves.

Use them to:

Filter false signals.

Time entries more precisely.

Predict bounce or break zones.

✅ When price hits a Black Zone + forms a U-turn near red/green = high-probability setup.

📌 Pro Tip:

Combine retest counts, zone types, and Black Zone behavior to create sniper-precision entries.

The more alignment = the more explosive the move.





Step 3: Enter With Confidence

Once a setup forms:

✅ Entry: On breakout or flip retest.

On breakout or flip retest. 📉 Stop Loss: Just outside the confirmed zone.

Just outside the confirmed zone. 🎯 Take Profit: At the next opposite zone or use a trailing stop.





🔥 What Makes This Tool Different?

Unlike lagging indicators, the U-turn Detector:

Thinks like a pro trader , showing structure and retest logic.

, showing structure and retest logic. Filters out the noise , highlighting only strong actionable zones.

, highlighting only strong actionable zones. Adapts to market flow, helping you trade breakouts, reversals, or traps.

You don’t chase — you wait, confirm, and strike.





💰 Ready to Flip the Market in Your Favor?

Whether you’re scalping intraday or planning swing trades, this tool helps you:

Enter earlier

Risk less

Profit more

And most importantly… trade with calm confidence.





REMINDER (COMING VERY SOON): GET READY FOR THE COMPLETE BOOK (PART 1 & PART 2) + A FULL COURSE ON MASTERING FOREX TRADING WITH THE U-TURN DETECTOR INDICATOR. ALSO THERE WILL BE AN AI CHATGPT ANALYST THAT WILL BE ABLE TO ANALYSE YOUR CHARTS BASED ON THIS U-TURN TRADING INDICATOR. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? GRAB YOUR COPY TODAY AND EXCELL IN FOREX.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk. Always test on demo and apply proper risk management. Invest what you can afford to lose. Take time to study the tool and use it wisely.



