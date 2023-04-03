Ugenesys AI MT4

5

uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator

Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our system can accurately identify market trends, and provide reliable signals on when to buy or sell.

In addition, our trading system uses advanced genetic algorithms to optimize trading strategies and maximize profits. Our algorithms consider a range of factors, including historical price data, market sentiment, and other indicators, to identify the most effective trading strategies for any given market condition.

Our AI-powered trading system is designed for traders of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced professionals. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it easy to use and understand, and its accurate predictions and reliable signals give traders the confidence they need to make informed trading decisions.

To use our AI-powered trading system, all you need is a computer with internet access and a trading account. No specialized hardware or software is required, and our system can be easily integrated with popular trading platforms like MT4 and TradingView.

With our AI-powered trading system, you can take your trading to the next level and achieve greater success in the forex market. Don't miss out on this opportunity to leverage the latest AI technology and analytical techniques in your trading strategy. Try our system today and start trading with confidence.

Benefits of uGenesys Trend Indicator

  • Perfect for Beginners
  • Accurately identifies the best trading session
  • Provides you with an accurate directional bias each day
  • Easy to Use - does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Amazing Customer Support and Video tutorials
  • Easy to use Dashboard, which shows you the Daily Market Bias

ENTRY CRITERIA

Buy Entry

uGenesys Trend Scanner = GREEN

Candlestick color = GREEN/BLUE

Arrow Color = GREEN/BLUE

Sell Entry

uGenesys Trend Scanner = RED

Candlestick color = RED

Arrow Color = RED

Risk to Reward Ratio: Aim for at least 1:2. Personally we aim for 1:5 RR


ASSETS

Works great with all FOREX pairs, but we highly recommend using it with; 

  • GBPUSD
  • GBPJPY
  • GBPCAD
  • GBPCHF
  • USDJPY
  • EURJPY

This is PLUG, PLAY AND GO...LITERALLY.

All you need to do is

  1. Load the indicator onto the charts
  2. Scroll to 1 hr timeframe,
  3. Set your alerts.

You do not need to do anything else! uGenesys AI will scan the forex market and find the best possible setups for you to enter.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASING FOR YOUR SECRET BONUS





Recensioni 2
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.07.07 19:32 
 

Powerful indicator

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.07.07 19:32 
 

Powerful indicator

Christian Schranz
977
Christian Schranz 2024.04.24 20:20 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

