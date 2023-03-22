The Soft Swing

This expert is based on bollinger bands indicator, Moving average trend indicator, SAR and Money flow index; very simple strategy.

NOTE



****I developed it for the EURUSD pair and it works on 15M timeframe*****

the code actually allows to apply to any timeframe and to any pair but I mainly studied the EURUSD, not caring about other options.

settings default is as saved:





PercMaximumRisk : it calculates lots amount to trade for each order, risk % is over the account balance, default is 3, works fine



MaxSpreadAllowed: default is 20, works fine on EURUSD.



Secure_Stop: you can decide to close order open after 10 bars, default is false, works good on EURUSD, 15M



Short_TF: I adjusted the TP and SL for short time frames (<30Minutes), default is true, wokrs good on EURUSD, 15M





Feel free to test it on different time frames and pairs.