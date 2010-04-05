Robot Assistant

This assistant robot works by following up on manual trades made by the trader and is designed to assist traders in making transactions in the financial market. This robot has several features that can be activated or deactivated by users according to their needs.

One of the features offered by this robot is the SL and TP mode that can be set to hidden or placed. In hidden mode, SL and TP are not visible to brokers or other users, thus providing an advantage for traders who want to keep their trading strategy secret. In placed mode, SL and TP can be seen by all parties involved in the transaction.

This robot is also equipped with a profit lock feature, which allows traders to lock in profits on a position when the price has reached the desired target. This feature can help traders manage risks and minimize losses.

In addition, this robot also has a Trailing Stop feature, which can help traders secure profits and minimize losses. This feature works by automatically changing the stop loss along with the price movement.

It is important to remember that before using this robot, traders must set the SL and TP order to 0 first. This will allow the robot to set the appropriate SL and TP. To deactivate the SL, TP, profit lock, and Trailing Stop features, traders can set the value to 0.

Overall, the MQL5 Robot Assistant is a trading robot program that can help traders manage risks and maximize profits. With complete features and recent improvements, this robot can be a very useful tool for traders in the financial market."


Prodotti consigliati
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
ForexEagle
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Experts
ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Two MA Plus
Sumini
Experts
New Ea with indicator TWO MA PLUS. Open order BUY : If MA1 > MA2. Open order SELL : If MA1 < MA2. The advantages of EA TWO MA PLUS are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit, stop loss, profit target per day, and many more. Setting_Indicator TWO MA = Ma1_Period=14; Ma2_period=28; Ma_Mode=0; EA_indicators=TWO MA ; Hedging=false; ==> true/false Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can wo
Robot trading 001
Omar Talaoutou
Experts
"Experience the power of smart trading effortlessly! Always stay one step ahead of the market and enjoy automatic profits. Join those who have changed their trading style and achieved income without hassle. Say goodbye to complications and step into the world of easy profits! One automatic solution manages your trades and keeps you in the lead. Smart trading starts now! Market expertise is at your fingertips without complex data – just activate and go." Recommended Settings: Minimum balance: $3,
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
Hfx61 Starter
PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
Experts
Avviatore HFX 6.1 Questo consulente esperto può provare a scansionare tutte le possibili tendenze iniziali dei mercati in tutti i tempi, tuttavia è abbastanza buono da mettere EA su M15 TimeFrame, Alcuni degli indicatori integrati degli oscillatori vengono utilizzati per prevedere dove andrà il prezzo di mercato, se il trend iniziale fallisce, EA utilizzerà una copertura di lotti piatti con una distanza dell'ordine controllata, Di seguito i parametri EA:     Trade_Set_AUTO, l'impostazione pr
Snow Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
SNOW EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : Load on EURGBP chart ONLY . (if you are testing EA, you need to backtest on every single Symbols. This is an MT4 backtest limitation.) Currency pairs :   EURGBP,EURCHF,AUDCAD,GBPCAD,NZDCAD. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN ac
Astron Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
ASTRON EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : Load on GBPUSD . Currency pairs :   GBPUSD. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN account. Type of System: Trend-Following. ----------Settings--------- Close at pips Profit : Take profit in pips Fixed Lot Size : Set Fixed Lot v
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
Golden Monk Pro
Juan Chacon
Experts
Golden Monk Pro       is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence. Matrix Golden Monk Pro   encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen. Recommendations: Currency Pa
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
Experts
Presentiamo il Two Hearts Zone Trading EA di VUK (Meglio applicabile alle rotture, zone di offerta e domanda, inversioni, ecc.) - lo strumento definitivo per gli appassionati di trading ZONE. Questo potente robot di trading è progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading fornendo supporto automatizzato nella navigazione della strategia di trading ZONE. Con il Two Hearts Zone Trading EA, i trader possono impegnarsi senza sforzo nel trading ZONE con precisione ed efficienza. Che tu sia un
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
SmartLines
Sergey Naymushin
Experts
На счёте более 11000$. Я на 100% уверен в своём роботе! Доверьтесь и вы! Ссылка на мониторинг:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/631995 Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы Эксперт торгует сеткой с мартингейлом. Рекомендации Рекомендую использовать мультивалютную торговлю. Для этого запустите советника на 4 - 8 валютных парах!!!
RNB Pass Ftmo
Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
1 (1)
Experts
PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en               (01) testing ............ https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en              (02) start date 21 Dec 2023   New and improved settings  https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en              (03)  start date  04/01/2024 https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix
TRetBO Pro
Hong Meng
Experts
Trend Retracement Breakout Expert Advisor (MT4 EA) - TRetBO Pro Description: TRetBO Pro is designed for traders who wish to capitalize on market fluctuations by leveraging trend retracements and breakouts. Unlike the standard version TRetBO, TRetBO Pro features the "Invincibility Mode," making it particularly suitable for high-volatility markets like XAUUSD (spot gold), enhancing the stability and profit potential of the trading strategy. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports M30, H1
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Experts
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Elliot wave
Durmus Ozturk
Experts
İlk süreç, pazarın yorgunluk semptomlarını bolinger bandı ve hareketli ortalama göstergeleri ile tespit etmekle başlar. İşlem beklendiği gibi gitmezse, ikinci işlem başlar. İşlemi Avrupa ve ABD oturumları için makul bir kar veya zararla kapatır. eurusd 1 saat kullanılır. Ayda 3 veya 4 işlem . Sihir sayısı = Büyü sayısı İnp1_TimeStart = Süre Başlangıç ​​inp1_TimeEnd = Süre Sonu inp5_VolumePercent = satın al Yüzde Hacim inp11_mmMgInitialLots = satın al mm MgInitia
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Inferno Storm v1.7 Final (MT4) is an M15 scalper that blends Supertrend with Donchian breakout or EMA/ATR pullback (Keltner-like) plus MACD . It’s Market-safe : places orders with SL/TP=0 , then sets exact USD SL/TP once the Stop/Freeze distances allow. A single trailing ON/OFF switch (OFF ⇒ EA never touches SL/TP). Strong anti-130/131 , seasonality forecast , Fireshield (cool-off after daily loss), controlled pyramiding , and a clean dashboard. 1) Highlights M15 Turbo –
Super VIP EA1
Tran Cao Cho
Experts
Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
Marko
Anastasiia Bulatova
Experts
Стратегия CCI: Концепция CCI — это неограниченный осциллятор с показателем 100+, который обычно считается перекупленным, а любое значение 100 — указывает на перепроданность. Для этой стратегии мы будем использовать эти уровни в качестве триггерных точек и изменить интерпретацию CCI. Мы будем покупать валютную пару, если она достигает нового максимума выше 100, и продавать, если она делает новый минимум ниже 100. В этой стратегии мы ищем новые пики или всплески, которые могут привести валютную па
Liuk GJ BreakOut
Maulana Dihaan Tadiska
Experts
INTRODUCTION There is so many trading strategies, but each pair have different characteristic. For example, EURUSD characteristic is zone to zone, break and retest, and so many sideways. GBPUSD seems like same with EURUSD, but have much spikes and larger range. XAUUSD also have same zone to zone, but with very long range between zone, breakout without retest, following trend strategies is much safe for XAUUSD. JPY pairs such as USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY have much trend rather than sideways. And man
MEGA EurUsd h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
MEGA is the ultimate trading genius! This fully automated hedging robot is designed with an advanced breakout strategy, state-of-the-art money management, and probabilistic analysis that sets it apart from the competition. MEGA is highly effective in navigating the market's price consolidation stages, which make up the majority of trading time, and has a proven track record of success on real accounts with an exceptional risk-to-reward ratio. MEGA's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
Promo attuale: Solo 1 rimasto a 549$ Prezzo finale: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combinato Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro è un sistema di trading unico sul mercato.  È completamente focalizzato sullo sfruttamento della volatilità del mercato Bitcoin scambiando i breakout dei livelli di supporto e resistenza. L'attenzione dell'EA si trova sulla sicurezza,
Primer Scalper EA
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
Primer Scalper I'm not a Professional product developer. But my EA works Really great. Sometimes this EA might not properly work on strategy testers. So don't rely on strategy tester results. No News filter added to this free version. Check Signals- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/483091 (Subscribe to Signals for Best Results) General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is 1h. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast V
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Altri dall’autore
GoldTrend Scalper
Samir
Experts
GoldTrend Scalper GoldTrend Scalper is a sophisticated trading robot designed for scalping in the Forex market, specifically optimized for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. This EA utilizes a combination of technical indicators, including Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Average True Range (ATR), and the Average Directional Index (ADX), to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Unique Magic Number : Each order is identified by a unique magic number, allowing for precise
Trendfusion
Samir
Experts
TrendFusion EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help you consistently generate profits from trading the popular cryptocurrency pair, ETHUSD . By leveraging cutting-edge algorithmic technology and precise trend analysis, TrendFusion EA becomes your ultimate automated trading partner in the Ethereum market. What is TrendFusion EA? TrendFusion EA is a MetaTrader 4 (MT4)-based trading robot that uses trend-based strategies to execute trades with high accuracy. The EA is ca
Hybrid Sniper Triple
Samir
Experts
Hybrid Sniper Triple – High-Frequency Precision Engine with Smart Trailing Logic Unlock institutional-grade execution with Hybrid Sniper Triple  — a next-generation, multi-strategy Expert Advisor engineered for high-frequency trading without compromising on accuracy, risk control, or adaptability . Merging four powerful, non-SMC strategies into a single intelligent system, this EA scans multiple timeframes to deliver precise, ATR-adaptive entries across major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). Wh
Inspired Multi Timeframe Continuation EA
Samir
Experts
BBMA SMC Engine v1.0 — ICT/SMC-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Continuation EA A professional Expert Advisor that merges BBMA (Bollinger Bands + Moving Average) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , liquidity void detection , and multi-timeframe trend confirmation . Core Features 5 Trading Systems : M30 Continuation + FVG M5 → Entry M1 or optimal TF New : H1 Continuation + M15 FVG → Entry M15 New : H4 Continuation + H1 FVG → Entry H1 Extreme Reversal + Reentry
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione