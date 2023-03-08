This assistant robot works by following up on manual trades made by the trader and is designed to assist traders in making transactions in the financial market. This robot has several features that can be activated or deactivated by users according to their needs.

One of the features offered by this robot is the SL and TP mode that can be set to hidden or placed. In hidden mode, SL and TP are not visible to brokers or other users, thus providing an advantage for traders who want to keep their trading strategy secret. In placed mode, SL and TP can be seen by all parties involved in the transaction.

This robot is also equipped with a profit lock feature, which allows traders to lock in profits on a position when the price has reached the desired target. This feature can help traders manage risks and minimize losses.

In addition, this robot also has a Trailing Stop feature, which can help traders secure profits and minimize losses. This feature works by automatically changing the stop loss along with the price movement.

It is important to remember that before using this robot, traders must set the SL and TP order to 0 first. This will allow the robot to set the appropriate SL and TP. To deactivate the SL, TP, profit lock, and Trailing Stop features, traders can set the value to 0.

Overall, the MQL5 Robot Assistant is a trading robot program that can help traders manage risks and maximize profits. With complete features and recent improvements, this robot can be a very useful tool for traders in the financial market."



