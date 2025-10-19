Inspired Multi Timeframe Continuation EA

BBMA SMC Engine v1.0 — ICT/SMC-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Continuation EA

A professional Expert Advisor that merges BBMA (Bollinger Bands + Moving Average) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT), including Fair Value Gaps (FVG), liquidity void detection, and multi-timeframe trend confirmation.

Core Features

  • 5 Trading Systems:
    • M30 Continuation + FVG M5 → Entry M1 or optimal TF
    • New: H1 Continuation + M15 FVG → Entry M15
    • New: H4 Continuation + H1 FVG → Entry H1
    • Extreme Reversal + Reentry
    • False Breakout / Breakout Confirmation
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk-based (default 1%), adjusted for drawdown, pair performance, and consecutive losses.
  • Weekend Protection: Auto-closes all positions before Friday 20:00 GMT.
  • Advanced Filters: ADX, spread vs ATR, news events, session timing, and choppy market detection.
  • Partial Close & Trailing Stop: 30% at TP1, 42.86% at TP2, remainder trails.
  • Real-Time Dashboard: Shows active filters, equity, drawdown, session, and trade status.

📊 Optimized for

  • Intraday & Swing Trading
  • Low-frequency, high-quality setups
  • ECN brokers with tight spreads
  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and major crosses

⚙️ Fully Customizable

  • Toggle H1/H4 systems on/off
  • Adjust candle quality, cooldowns, and risk per timeframe
  • Set daily loss limits and pair blacklists

