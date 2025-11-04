Hybrid Sniper Triple

🚀 Hybrid Sniper Triple – High-Frequency Precision Engine with Smart Trailing Logic

Unlock institutional-grade execution with Hybrid Sniper Triple — a next-generation, multi-strategy Expert Advisor engineered for high-frequency trading without compromising on accuracy, risk control, or adaptability.

Merging four powerful, non-SMC strategies into a single intelligent system, this EA scans multiple timeframes to deliver precise, ATR-adaptive entries across major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). Whether the market is trending, consolidating, or reacting to liquidity sweeps, Hybrid Sniper Triple responds with surgical precision.

🔥 4 Core Strategies in One Adaptive Engine

  1. Triple Pullback – Confirmed entries using EMA alignment + RSI/Stochastic convergence.
  2. Triple Breakout – Volatility-triggered trades after tight consolidation zones.
  3. Sniper Imbalance (FVG Retest) – Targets fair value gaps with retest confirmation.
  4. Sniper Liquidity Sweep – Captures reversals after aggressive liquidity grabs.

Each strategy operates with its own dynamic logic, yet shares unified risk filters for consistent performance.

🛡️ Advanced Risk & Trade Management

  • ATR-based Stop Loss & Triple Take Profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3)
  • Smart Trailing Logic:
    • SL moves to Break-Even at TP1
    • SL locks in profit at TP1 when TP2 is hit
    • Full position closes automatically at TP3
  • Dynamic lot sizing (risk % or fixed lot)
  • Max 2 trades per symbol + global open-order cap
  • Spread, ADX, and H1 trend filters for high-probability entries only

