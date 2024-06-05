Astron Eagle

ASTRON EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.


Live Performance Click here.


  • Installation: Load on GBPUSD.
  • Currency pairs: GBPUSD.
  • Timeframe: M15.
  • Minimum account balance: 500$.
  • Broker: The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Trend-Following.


----------Settings---------

  • Close at pips Profit: Take profit in pips
  • Fixed Lot Size: Set Fixed Lot value.
  • Lot increase: enable or disable the increasing of the lot size.
  • Increase: Lot Size value.
  • Balance Step: Every tot balance to increase the lot size value.
  • Max Spread: Limit on max spread allowed to open trades (pips).
  • Lot Multiplier: Forced exit mode: true/false.
  • Forced exit: % value of forced exit.
  • Max open trade allowed: Limit on max number of position that can be traded simultaneously. Show Panel : Show the advanced panel on the chart.
  • Show Profit: Show the profit for each trade closed.
  • Show Profit mode: Profit/pips.




FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


CHECK PERFORMANCE

MQL5: Financial Freedom Signals





Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.


