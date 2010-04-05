Trendfusion

  • Samir
  • Versione: 1.4
  • Aggiornato: 12 aprile 2025
  • Attivazioni: 15

TrendFusion EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help you consistently generate profits from trading the popular cryptocurrency pair, ETHUSD . By leveraging cutting-edge algorithmic technology and precise trend analysis, TrendFusion EA becomes your ultimate automated trading partner in the Ethereum market.

What is TrendFusion EA?

TrendFusion EA is a MetaTrader 4 (MT4)-based trading robot that uses trend-based strategies to execute trades with high accuracy. The EA is capable of identifying major trend movements in the ETHUSD market, ensuring optimal entry and exit points. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, TrendFusion EA will help you make emotion-free trading decisions with maximum efficiency.

Key Features of TrendFusion EA:

  1. Trend-Based Strategy

    • TrendFusion EA utilizes a combination of technical indicators and machine learning algorithms to detect uptrends and downtrends in ETHUSD.
    • With a focus on short- to medium-term trends, the EA ensures you never miss out on profit opportunities.

  2. Integrated Risk Management

    • Equipped with an intelligent risk management system, including MaxDD, Trailingstop, and StartTrailingStop features.
    • You can adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance profile.

  3. Fully Automated 24/7 Trading

    • This robot works non-stop as long as the ETHUSD market is active, allowing you to generate profits even when you're offline.

  4. Adaptive to Market Volatility

    • ETHUSD is known as one of the most volatile assets in the crypto market. TrendFusion EA comes with adaptive features that can adjust to rapidly changing market conditions.

  5. Backtesting and Optimization

    • The EA has undergone extensive backtesting using historical ETHUSD data to ensure stable and reliable performance.
    • Backtest results show impressive return on investment (ROI) with minimal drawdown.

  6. User-Friendly Interface

    • Despite its advanced technology, TrendFusion EA is designed to be easy to use for everyone. Simply install it on your MT5 platform and let the robot do the rest.

Why Choose TrendFusion EA for ETHUSD?

  • Specialization in ETHUSD : Many EAs on the market are designed for various currency pairs, but TrendFusion EA is entirely focused on ETHUSD, making its strategy sharper and more specific.
  • High-Speed Execution : With ECN (Electronic Communication Network) technology, TrendFusion EA ensures every trade is executed at lightning speed without delays.

Who Is It For?

  • Beginner Traders : If you're new to trading and want to learn how to profit from ETHUSD without mastering all the technical aspects, TrendFusion EA is the perfect choice.
  • Professional Traders : For experienced traders looking to improve efficiency and automate their strategies, this EA offers a highly flexible solution.
  • Passive Investors : If you're seeking a way to earn passive income from the crypto market, let TrendFusion EA work for you.





























GoldTrend Scalper
Samir
Experts
GoldTrend Scalper GoldTrend Scalper is a sophisticated trading robot designed for scalping in the Forex market, specifically optimized for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. This EA utilizes a combination of technical indicators, including Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Average True Range (ATR), and the Average Directional Index (ADX), to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Unique Magic Number : Each order is identified by a unique magic number, allowing for precise
Robot Assistant
Samir
Experts
This assistant robot works by following up on manual trades made by the trader and is designed to assist traders in making transactions in the financial market. This robot has several features that can be activated or deactivated by users according to their needs. One of the features offered by this robot is the SL and TP mode that can be set to hidden or placed. In hidden mode, SL and TP are not visible to brokers or other users, thus providing an advantage for traders who want to keep their tr
Hybrid Sniper Triple
Samir
Experts
Hybrid Sniper Triple – High-Frequency Precision Engine with Smart Trailing Logic Unlock institutional-grade execution with Hybrid Sniper Triple  — a next-generation, multi-strategy Expert Advisor engineered for high-frequency trading without compromising on accuracy, risk control, or adaptability . Merging four powerful, non-SMC strategies into a single intelligent system, this EA scans multiple timeframes to deliver precise, ATR-adaptive entries across major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). Wh
Inspired Multi Timeframe Continuation EA
Samir
Experts
BBMA SMC Engine v1.0 — ICT/SMC-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Continuation EA A professional Expert Advisor that merges BBMA (Bollinger Bands + Moving Average) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , liquidity void detection , and multi-timeframe trend confirmation . Core Features 5 Trading Systems : M30 Continuation + FVG M5 → Entry M1 or optimal TF New : H1 Continuation + M15 FVG → Entry M15 New : H4 Continuation + H1 FVG → Entry H1 Extreme Reversal + Reentry
