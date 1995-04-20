Best Trend Change Zone

The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart. The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves. This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend. Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones. An indispensable assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator can work on all trading instruments.

Important !!!

Top trend if 2 (two) or more blue segments in a row.

The trend is lower if there are 2 (two) or more red segments in a row.

If the color of the segments alternates, then the trend is predominantly the one that was before the alternation. If, for example, the trend was lower (there were 2 or more red segments in a row) and the first blue segment appeared, this indicates that the trend can change to an upper one, but still remains lower.


Input parameters of the indicator:

BarsCount - number of bars to draw

LocalMaxMin – enables/disables drawing corrective local lows and highs

LocalLine – enables/disables drawing a line of corrective waves

GlobalMaxMin - enables/disables drawing global lows and highs

GlobalLine - enable/disable trend drawing

UpGlobalColorLine - line color when an uptrend is formed

DownGlobalColorLine - line color when a downtrend is formed

GlobalStyleLine - trend line style

GlobalWidthLine - trend line width

GlobalZone – enable/disable the trend continuation or reversal zone

GlobalColorZoneLine - border color of the trend continuation or reversal zone

GlobalColorZone - color of trend continuation or reversal zone

On the Colors tab, you can set the color of local and global highs and lows, as well as the line style of corrective waves


