BettEA MT4

BettEA is a risk management EA that uses a sophisticated martingale strategy to layer trades based on a proprietary calculation. Are you tired of placing a trade, hitting a stop loss and your trade immediately returns back to your take profit? Stop over leveraging your positions and use BettEA's methods for layering your trades effectively so you do not overextend yourself! The built in stop-loss function locks in profit for you automatically when your trades exceed an algorithmic equity value. This bot was created for a Discord community with limited membership access and is being placed on the open market by popular demand.

BettEA identifies the trend of the market for the chosen symbol and trades with the trend. She will never abandon her current assignment and will finish until the job is done bringing you maximum profit!


Presets to maximize profitability are sold separately and available by subscription only. There are different suggested presets based on your starting capital that can be found within our Discord.

Other materials found within the Discord:

  • Detailed User's Manual with guiding principles
  • Pro tips & tricks

