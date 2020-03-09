InfinityByEnvelope

  • Arifin
EA InfinityByEnvelope
grid - averaging - hedge 
backtest 17 years (2005-2023)
in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5

basic indicator with Envelope

filter infinty true
setting filter infinty = medium
---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL Envelope , when EA Open Order

averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal
averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance

Risk Warning:
Before you Rent InfinityByEnvelope, please baktest again 
Forex is High Risk High Return
thankyou
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ver 2.00
properties filter Infinity 
- low
- medium
- high
