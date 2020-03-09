InfinityByIchimoku
EA InfinityByIchimoku
grid - averaging - hedge
backtest 17 years (2005-2023)
in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5
basic indicator with Ichimoku
filter infinty true
setting filter infinty = medium
---> this properties for filter from SIGNAL Ichimoku , when EA Open Order
averaging by signal = on ---> grid open order with distance and signal
averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance
Risk Warning:
Before you Rent InfinityByIchimoku, please baktest again
Forex is High Risk High Return
thankyou
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ver 2.00
properties filter Infinity
- low
- medium
- high