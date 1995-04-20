WFx Hull Moving Average
- Tu Thu Van Nguyen
- Sürüm: 1.0
The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term.
This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation:
- Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n
- Calculate RAW-HMA:
- Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA
HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n))
