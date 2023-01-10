Crown
- Experts
- Aleksandr Shurgin
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 23 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
High frequency scalper for major currency pairs. By default, the EA parameters are set for trading on the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD currency pairs. The Expert Advisor controls the trading lot in accordance with the risk specified as a percentage of the deposit. It has protection against failures, when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls slippage and spread changes, according to a special algorithm, it performs an additional calculation of the reliability of input signals.
Depending on the current state of the market, the Expert Advisor works with pending orders or opens positions according to the market.
Works with a deposit of any size. The Expert Advisor can work in multi-currency mode. When using several pairs, the risk is set on each, in proportion to the number of currencies involved. An expert can work together with other experts, while controlling only his own positions. The advisor's time mode, the beginning and end of trading on Monday and Friday, is set by setting the corresponding parameters.
Options:
- Version - indicator of the current version of the expert
- Use_LOGO - use the logo on the chart
- Use_Time - use trading time frames (0-24)
- StartTrade - trading start time (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
- EndTrade - trading end time (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
- StartTradeMonday - trading start time on Monday (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
- EndTradeFriday - trading end time on Friday (in hours, server time, hh:mi format)
- OrdersDistance - minimum possible distance between opened orders
- Signal - a signal to enter the market
- SignalCorrect - signal confidence level
- Pending - timeframe for analyzing the use of pending orders
- PendingPeriod - analysis period for using pending orders
- PendingSignal - signal for analyzing the use of pending orders
- PendingOpen - distance for placing a pending order
- PendingTrailingStep - pending order trailing step
- TakeProfit - fixed profit level
- StopLoss - fixed loss level
- TrailingStart - trailing start level
- TrailingStop - trailing distance
- TrailingStep - trailing step
- FixedLot - lot size when MM is off
- Use_AutoMM - enable automatic calculation of traded lots
- AutoMM - AutoMM calculation percentage
- Max_Spread - maximum allowable spread size
- Slippage - maximum slippage in points
- Magic - an identifier for collaborating with other experts
- Open_Comment - comment on trades