Resident
- Experts
- Aleksandr Shurgin
- Versione: 1.0
Resident Expert Advisor is a professional trading system designed for trading various currency pairs, metals, and indices. It takes into account the specific price behavior and volatility of the selected instrument. By adjusting the parameters, you can customize the advisor for any trading symbol.
The advisor's input signals are calculated using specific data structures and proprietary algorithms. There is no artificial intelligence, machine learning, or quantum technology involved. We use exclusively our own trading practices based on real-world experience.
The robot monitors trading position volumes, slippage, and spread changes, provides order tracking and protection, and works with any deposit size. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Trailing takes into account commissions and the current volatility of the instrument used.
Recommendations:
Any MT4 terminal tools. Any convenient time frame.
For best results, use ECN accounts or similar ones with normal spreads.
If you have any questions after purchasing the advisor, please send a private message.
Parameters:
- Use_LOGO - use the logo on the graphic
- Use_Time - use trading time frames
- StartTrade - trading start time (in hours, server time)
- EndTrade - trading end time (in hours, server time)
- StartTradeMonday - start time on Monday (in hours, server time)
- EndTradeFriday - the end time of work on Friday (in hours, server time)
- MaTf - time frame of the main Moving Average indicator
- MaPeriod - the period of the main Moving Average indicator
- MaMethod - a method for averaging the main Moving Average indicator
- MaAppliedPrice - the applied price of the main Moving Average indicator
- MaShift - shift relative to the current bar of the main Moving Average indicator
- MaFastTf - time frame of the additional Moving Average indicator
- MaFastPeriod - period of the additional Moving Average indicator
- MaFastMethod - an averaging method for the additional Moving Average indicator
- MaFastAppliedPrice - the applied price of the additional Moving Average indicator
- MaFastShift - shift relative to the current bar of the additional Moving Average indicator
- MaSignal - a market entry signal based on the interaction of two indicators Moving Average
- MaSignalPeriod - the period for calculating the market entry signal based on the interaction of two indicators Moving Average
- MaDeviation - the permissible deviation of the interaction of two indicators Moving Average
- MaAnalysisReset - the reset period for the analysis of the interaction of two indicators Moving Average
- WprTf - Williams' Percent Range indicator time frame
- WprPeriod - the period of the Williams' Percent Range indicator
- WprShift - shift relative to the current bar of the Williams' Percent Range indicator
- WprLevel - acceptable level of the Williams' Percent Range indicator
- AtrTf - time frame of the Average True Range indicator
- AtrPeriod - period of the Average True Range indicator
- AtrShift - shift of the Average True Range indicator relative to the current bar
- AtrOffset - the influence coefficient of the Average True Range indicator
- Accumulation - a regulator for the mathematical analysis of expert signals for entering the market (if the value is 0, the algorithm is not used)
- Factor - the value of the final factor for forming a signal to enter the market
- Adapting - the expert's level of adaptation to changes in trading conditions
- Use_All_Signal - enables intensive trading mode
- Use_PendingOrder - enables the use of pending orders
- Use_PendingTrailing - enables trailing mode for pending orders
- PendingOpen - the distance at which a pending order is placed
- PendingTrailingStep - trailing step for a pending order
- StopLoss - fixed loss level
- StopLossCorrector - the value of the automatic stop-loss adjustment regulator relative to the current volatility (if set to 0, it is disabled)
- TakeProfit - a fixed profit level
- TrailingStart - the trailing start level
- TrailingStop - trailing distance
- TrailingStopCoeff - coefficient for reducing the trailing distance
- TrailingStep - trailing step
- FixedLot - lot size when MM is disabled
- Use_AutoMM - enables automatic calculation of traded lots
- AutoMM - AutoMM calculation percentage
- Max_Spread - the maximum allowed spread size
- Slippage - maximum slippage in points
- Magic is an identifier for collaboration with other experts.
- Open_Comment - commentary on transactions