Lot size Calculator Panel MT4

Calculating the number of lots needed so as to make sure you are risking a specific percent of account balance can be tedious. Luckily, there are websites that make this task a lot easier. This indicator takes things to the next level as it ensures you don’t have to leave the metatrader platform to perform these calculations.

The lot-size calculator is a simple calculator that works in all forex currency pairs, BTCUSD, US500, HK50 and XTIUSD.

For more free stuff: http://abctrading.xyz

Artur Pekalski
645
Artur Pekalski 2025.07.06 21:50 
 

Fantastic tool. Thanks a lot

Detleff Böhmer
3027
Detleff Böhmer 2024.01.16 16:38 
 

Ein hilfreicher Indikator, DANKE!

Simo Ilmari Dodero
421
Simo Ilmari Dodero 2025.07.29 20:18 
 

It's a good indicator but it doesn't work if the symbol has a prefix like ".r" that some broker use on their watchlist.

