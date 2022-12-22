Lot size Calculator Panel MT4
- Indicateurs
- David Muriithi
- Version: 1.0
Calculating the number of lots needed so as to make sure you are risking a specific percent of account balance can be tedious. Luckily, there are websites that make this task a lot easier. This indicator takes things to the next level as it ensures you don’t have to leave the metatrader platform to perform these calculations.
The lot-size calculator is a simple calculator that works in all forex currency pairs, BTCUSD, US500, HK50 and XTIUSD.
For more free stuff: http://abctrading.xyz
Fantastic tool. Thanks a lot