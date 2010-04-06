Close All Trades MT4

This EA Closes ALL open trades (with the same magic number on that same pair) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance.

So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA.

Settings:

Monetary_Profit_To_Close
Enter the amount of money you want the EA to close ALL open trades at. 
If using Percentrage to close trades, put zero here.

Percentage_Profit_To_Close
Enter the percentage of the account balance you want the EA to close ALL open trades at.
1 = 1 percent of balance
If using Money to close trades, put zero here.

Magic Number
Set the magic number of the trades you want to close.
"0" is the magic munber of trades you entered manually.
The EA will then close ALL open trades using that magic number.
If using an EA to open trades, enter the migic number of the EA trades.


