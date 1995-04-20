Price Break Alerts MT4

The Price Break Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators.

I'm excited to introduce the Price Break Alerts Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you of any significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spot any significant price breakouts, without having to sit at your charts all day.

By using the Price Break Alerts Indicator, you'll be able to identify profitable entry points and quickly make strategic decisions. The Price Break Alerts Indicator is simple to install and is a must-have tool for all serious traders.

For a comprehensive and intuitive way to maximize your trading opportunities, try the Price Break Alerts Indicator today. With its robust feature set, reliable alerts, and intuitive interface, you'll be trading with confidence and ease.

Alerts –

  • On MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe.

  • 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations

MT5 Version Here.

For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.

The Price and Trendline Alerts “Suite” of Indicators - One set works with Price and the other with Trendlines.

Choose which you want alerts for (or get them all in one – see below):

·       Price BREAKS above/below up to 4 prices set by you (this indicator - Price Break Alerts).

·       A candle CLOSES above/below up to 4 prices set by you (Close Above-Below Price).

·       The market REJECTS up to 4 prices set by you (Price Rejection Alerts).

·       3 in 1.  ALL of the above in ONE indicator (Price Alerts 3 in 1).

The second part of this suite of indicators is the same as the above but for TRENDLINES:

·       Price BREAKS above/below your trendlines (Trendline Price Break Alerts).

·       A candle CLOSES above/below your trendlines (Close Above-Below Trendline Alerts).

·       Price REJECTS your trendlines (Trendline Price Rejection Alerts).

·       3 in 1.  ALL of the above in ONE indicator (Trendline Alerts 3 in 1).

Remember, this is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management.

Please feel free to message me if you have any questions.


Settings:

Alert_For_Price_1
Set the price for first alert.

Alert_For_Price_2
Set the price for second alert.

Alert_For_Price_3
Set the price for thirdalert.

Alert_For_Price_4
Set the price for fourth alert.

Previous_Bars (Previous_Candles)
The minimum number of bars/candles you want between alerts.
Eg if price is ranging above/below a set alert price, it would give an alret EVERY bar/candle which crosses that price.
Setting a value of 1 means there will be at least 1 bar/candle between each alert etc.

TimeOfTheDay(from hour)
The hour you want the Indicator to start each day. 

TimeOfTheDay(from mins)
The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

TimeOfTheDay(to hour)
The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

TimeOfTheDay(to min)
The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

Send_Email
The indicator will send an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4/MT5).

Audible_Alerts
The indicator will give a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4/MT5.

Push_Notifications
The indicator will send an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4/MT5).


