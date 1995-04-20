KT Forex Line MT4

KT Forex Line can be described as an improved version of the moving average indicator. The indicator is embedded in the main trading chart and features a line that switches between blue and white depending on the prevailing direction or mood of the market.

Utilizing the indicator is simple. You do not need to understand complex graphs and intricate lines. Recognize the indicator line's color and trade accordingly.

Given an uptrend in the market, a long position can be initiated on the signal candle after the line has reached these values.

A sell trade can be initiated if these conditions appear on a particular candle. As soon as the indicator line's values, such as color or direction, change, the trade should be instantly closed.

KT Forex Line is among the simplest technical indicators to use. It is made to function best for forex trading and is popular with most traders that employ moving average trading systems.





All that is needed is an understanding of the simple dynamics behind the indicator’s line colors. For example, when the line's color switches from white to blue, it is a buy signal; when it switches back to white, it is a sell signal.