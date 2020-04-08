Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner

Author: LIANG1990

Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision?

Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations.

Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the clearest patterns.

🔑 Key Features

Detects Hammer and Shooting Star reversal candlesticks.

Strict size & shape recognition – no “loose” or inaccurate patterns.

Enhanced with additional technical filters to improve accuracy (details proprietary).

Multi-timeframe scanning : optimized for M15, M30, H1, H4 .

Real-time alerts via: Popup notifications Sound alerts Email notifications Push alerts to mobile devices

Works across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, and Crypto.

📊 Recommended Usage

Best suited for M15, M30, H1, H4 timeframes.

Each chart instance scans one timeframe only (ensures accuracy).

For monitoring multiple timeframes (e.g., M15 + M30 + H1 + H4) , open separate MT4 charts for the same symbol and attach the indicator individually. This way, you can scan several timeframes in parallel according to your trading preferences. 💡 Tip: For better workflow, some traders prefer installing a second MT4 terminal dedicated to scanning only. * **Scanning MT4:** Open multiple charts (M15, M30, H1, H4) with the indicator running. * **Trading MT4:** Keep your primary MT4 clean for placing trades and managing positions.

Not recommended for M1/M5 (too much noise).

D1, Monthly, Yearly may not display correctly.

For best performance, use on ** 24-hour markets ** (e.g., Forex, Crypto) or instruments with long trading sessions (e.g., Gold, Major Indices).

Avoid days following **market holidays**, since the calculation relies on the previous D1 candle. Incomplete daily candles from holiday sessions may reduce accuracy.

💡 Personal Trading Tips (Optional)

For improved reliability, consider combining this indicator with: Classic Pivot Points (to locate potential reversal zones). Volume indicators (to confirm market participation). Support/Resistance tools of your choice (to filter out weak signals). For higher accuracy, focus on instruments with continuous 24-hour trading (Forex, Crypto) or long-session markets (Gold, Major Indices) . If the previous day was a market holiday, signals on the next day may be less reliable. Always confirm signals with your own analysis (volume, pivot points, support/resistance).

This way, Hammer/Shooting Star signals can become part of a more complete strategy.





📘 Example Entry Rules (Optional Use) These are suggested guidelines on how traders may choose to use the signals. They are provided for educational purposes only — always confirm with your own strategy.

**Hammer Pattern:** - Entry: Place a buy order when price breaks above the Hammer’s high. - Stop Loss: Set below the Hammer’s low. - Take Profit 1: Close 80% of the position at Entry + (Hammer candle size). - Remainder: Trail the stop loss on the remaining 20% to capture potential longer-term profits.

**Shooting Star Pattern:** - Entry: Place a sell order when price breaks below the Shooting Star’s low. - Stop Loss: Set above the Shooting Star’s high. - Take Profit 1: Close 80% of the position at Entry – (Shooting Star candle size). - Remainder: Trail the stop loss on the remaining 20% for possible extended downside moves.

**Additional Rule:** - If price does not reach TP1 **within 3 bars** after the pattern forms, and fails to break the trigger level (Hammer high / Shooting Star low), cancel the order. - This avoids taking signals that lose reliability after too much delay.





🚀 Why Choose This Indicator?

Professional-grade pattern detection, not just simple candle matching.

Built-in contextual filters help reduce false alerts.

Lightweight and fast execution in MT4.

Comprehensive alert system keeps you updated anytime.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitability.

Always test on demo before using on live accounts. Use at your own risk.

❓ FAQ

Q: Does this indicator use volume analysis?

A: No. Volume confirmation is left to the trader.

Q: How many devices can I activate it on?

A: Each purchase includes 5 activations (standard in MQL5 Market).

Q: Can I use it with other strategies?

A: Yes! It is recommended to combine with pivot points, volume, or support/resistance indicators.















