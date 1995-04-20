KT Forex Line MT4

KT Forex Line can be described as an improved version of the moving average indicator. The indicator is embedded in the main trading chart and features a line that switches between blue and white depending on the prevailing direction or mood of the market.

Utilizing the indicator is simple. You do not need to understand complex graphs and intricate lines. Recognize the indicator line's color and trade accordingly.

Key Features

  • The indicator has customizable colors, with the blue and red being the default setting.
  • The indicator is simple to interpret and suitable for expert and beginner forex traders.
  • You can use this indicator for trading existing trends and trend reversals.
  • It works better on higher timeframe charts.

Buy Signal

  • The growth value of the currency pair in question is highlighted through the indicator line in an up-trending market.
  • The indicator line should be above the signal candle's closing point.

Given an uptrend in the market, a long position can be initiated on the signal candle after the line has reached these values.

Sell Signal

  • The indicator line changes from blue to white and moves downward.
  • The signal candle closes below the indicator line.

A sell trade can be initiated if these conditions appear on a particular candle. As soon as the indicator line's values, such as color or direction, change, the trade should be instantly closed.

Conclusion

KT Forex Line is among the simplest technical indicators to use. It is made to function best for forex trading and is popular with most traders that employ moving average trading systems. 

All that is needed is an understanding of the simple dynamics behind the indicator’s line colors. For example, when the line's color switches from white to blue, it is a buy signal; when it switches back to white, it is a sell signal. 
