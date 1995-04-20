KT Know Sure Thing MT4

KT Know Sure thing is a momentum oscillator based on the smoothed rate of change over four different timescales and was developed by Martin Pring. In 1992, Pring published the initial description of the indicator in Stocks & Commodities magazine's "Summed Rate of Change (KST)" article.

KST creates a momentum oscillator by combining the price momentum measurements from four different price cycles. Traders can utilize KST to search for bullish or bearish divergences, signal line crossovers, and centerline crossovers just like they would with any other “unbound” momentum oscillator.





Buy Signals



A buy signal is highlighted if the KST crosses over the "zero line." Also, a bullish trend is established if the KST crosses above the zero line and remains there for an extended period of time.

Sell Signals



Similarly, a sell signal is generated if the KST line falls below the zero line. A bearish trend is confirmed if the KST extends its price action below the zero line.





Key Features



The Know Sure Thing is a thorough and reliable indicator that equips traders with an effective tool to predict potential breakouts.

It can be used in day trade, scalp trading, or long-term trading.

The indicator features two lines, one smooth and the other normal, and a signal line (zero line).

The lines in KST can be customized to suit the user's color or sensitivity preference.

This indicator can be used across all time frames and easily integrated into numerous trading strategies.





Summary

Becoming fluid or mastering the KSI will help a trader develop a trained eye for identifying and predicting momentum breakouts ahead of the market, which is a particular skill. In addition, this skill can allow them to develop better-tuned, more comprehensive, and accurate trading strategies and capitalize on real-time price movements.