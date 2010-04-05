This bot using my experience in EURUSD and AUDUSD with period M15/M30. After testing in 2 years with my real money, I got x3 account.



FEATURE

Timeframe - M15/M30 (recommendation)

The symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD.

Leverage - 1:100 or less.

Spread is not important.

The commission is irrelevant.

Recommend deposit from 100 00 USD

The passage of history is complete.

Optimization is not needed.

Account type - while hedging



RISK

- The risk calculation function based on trend of market, normally with period M30, it will take profit regularly.























