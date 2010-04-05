EUAU Pro
- Experts
- Nguyen Huu Vinh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This bot using my experience in EURUSD and AUDUSD with period M15/M30. After testing in 2 years with my real money, I got x3 account.
FEATURE
- Timeframe - M15/M30 (recommendation)
- The symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD.
- Leverage - 1:100 or less.
- Spread is not important.
- The commission is irrelevant.
- Recommend deposit from 10000 USD
- The passage of history is complete.
- Optimization is not needed.
- Account type - while hedging
RISK - The risk calculation function based on trend of market, normally with period M30, it will take profit regularly.