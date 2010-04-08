IIIDinoIIIIIPendelIII
- Experts
- Niklas Templin
- Version: 1.0
THE_____ IIIDinoIIIIIPendelIII EA______
Set1: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,
Set2: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,
Set3: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 1000,
Set4: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 1000,
Indize: DE40
- “FTMO" "E8" Recomment Broker
- THIS EA „IIIDINOIIIIIPENDELIII“ BUY and SELL in one
- only DE40 with this Standart Settings
- for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss to actuall Spread x3/ TP to Spread x6 Recomment M5, M15, M30, H1
- minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week
- Strong Code for Error Warning and more