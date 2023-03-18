AV Level EA

5
"AV Level EA" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out.

NEW: More ways to close, third entry.


Strategy:

- Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30)

- Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25

- Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level)

- Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)

- As a distance for the round numbers, 100 and 200 has proven itself (adjustable)

- Max. candle size adjustable before entry


For me, SL=0 works fine for my data (9 months) in the strategy tester. That can be coincidence. Please share your ideas with me.


Screenshots:

- Setting TP=25, reset distance 25

- Setting TP=50, reset distance 50

- Setting TP=50, reset distance 25
Ejack
209
Ejack 2023.03.27 15:13 
 

Top Expert Advisor, wann gibt es eine Version mit einstellbaren Lots? Wäre super. Thx

