Basic Lot Size
- Utilità
- The Anh Vu
- Versione: 1.2
Strategy creation: Create lines of stop loss, entry and take profit. Live parameters such as lot size, gap in pip from SL to TP, Risk/Reward ratio are update whenever lines of SL and Entry move. This function allows traders to clarify their strategy before making any orders.
Risk management - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the distance from the Stoptloss to Entry Line. In addition, maximum risk (%), RR value are recommended based on input win-rate and expected profit factor.
Following advanced function is only available for paid version:
One click trading: To convert strategy to orders, traders just need to click on BUY/SELL for marker, or STOP/LIMIT then BUY/SELL bottom for pending orders. No keyboard need to trade.
Advanced functions
- Trailing stop based on candle and market volatile
- Auto optimize TP, and split orders into multiple taking profit level to approach profit target for long term.
What below video and screen shots to setup:
