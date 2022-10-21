Basic Lot Size

Strategy creation: Create lines of stop loss, entry and take profit. Live parameters such as lot size, gap in pip from SL to TP, Risk/Reward ratio are update whenever lines of SL and Entry move. This function allows traders to clarify their strategy before making any orders.

 

Risk management - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the distance from the Stoptloss to Entry Line.  In addition, maximum risk (%), RR value are recommended based on input win-rate and expected profit factor.

Following advanced function is only available for paid version:

One click trading: To convert strategy to orders, traders just need to click on BUY/SELL for marker, or STOP/LIMIT then BUY/SELL bottom for pending orders. No keyboard need to trade.

Advanced functions

  • Trailing stop based on candle and market volatile
  • Auto optimize TP, and split orders into multiple taking profit level to approach profit target for long term.



What below video and screen shots to setup: 




Filtro:
kieutrongtu
14
kieutrongtu 2022.10.24 13:48 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione