Percentage Auto MM

Percentage Auto MM sends automatic orders to close all positions immediately after reaching percentage SL/TP target, set by the User .

Orders will be sent if the market is open and the SL / TP application buttons are pressed ( they can be used separately or together ) .

It could be applied for current chart/all charts, depending on selected option.

It works  independently of SL and TP order settings for individual positions.

SWAP, Commision can be also included ( look at input options ).



Attention!!! When entering percentages, take negative and positive numbers into account.


The program does not modify the SL and TP values !


