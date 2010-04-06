Percentage Auto MM
- Utilità
- Michal Herda
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 16 ottobre 2022
Percentage Auto MM sends automatic orders to close all positions immediately after reaching percentage SL/TP target, set by the User .
Orders will be sent if the market is open and the SL / TP application buttons are pressed ( they can be used separately or together ) .
It could be applied for current chart/all charts, depending on selected option.
It works independently of SL and TP order settings for individual positions.
SWAP, Commision can be also included ( look at input options ).
Attention!!! When entering percentages, take negative and positive numbers into account.
The program does not modify the SL and TP values !