Grid Trading Manager EA

Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution.

---

### 🎯 KEY FEATURES

**3-Tab Interactive GUI**

- STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets

- SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart

- TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels

**Progressive Order Placement**

- Wave-based distribution with configurable delays

- Broker-friendly placement rate

- Network resilient with automatic retry

**Multiple Take Profit Levels (TP1-TP5)**

- Sequential partial profit-taking

- Close specific % at each level

- Ascending ticket order closure

- Flexible strategies: 25%/25%/25%/25% or 50%/25%/25%/runner

**Basket Breakeven Protection**

- Moves entire basket SL to entry

- Eliminates risk across all positions

- Auto-cancels pending orders

**Advanced Trailing Stop**

- Multi-stage with breakeven, activation, stepping

- Visual targets display (Next Step, Next SL)

- Dynamic SL following price

**Auto SL/TP Application**

- Applies fixed SL/TP if manual trade has none

- Configurable from SETTINGS tab

- Uses your manual values if set

**Professional Controls**

- Close All, Cancel Pending, Toggle Trail, Pause EA

- Real-time statistics and exposure display

- Live SL/TP synchronization

### 💡 PERFECT FOR

- Swing traders averaging into pullbacks

- Breakout traders catching retracements

- Range traders accumulating positions

- News traders managing volatility

- Manual traders seeking automation

### 🔧 SPECIFICATIONS

- Platform: MT4 Build 600+

- Compatibility: All brokers (ECN, Standard, MM)

- Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities

- GUI: 3-tab interactive panel

- Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing, configurable SL/TP

### 📝 INPUT PARAMETERS

**Limit Orders:** Number (1-50), Lot Size (0.01-100), Min Distance (1-1000 pips)

**Progressive:** Waves (1-10), Orders/Wave (1-20), Delay (0-5000ms)

**Trailing:** Activation (1-500), Breakeven (1-500), Step (1-100), Distance (1-200 pips)

**Multi-TP:** Enable TP1-TP5, Distance (1-10000 pips), Close % (0-100%)

**Auto SL/TP:** Fixed SL (1-1000 pips), Fixed TP (1-10000 pips)

**EA:** Magic Number, Slippage (0-50 pips)

### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading carries high risk. Past performance doesn't indicate future results. Test in demo first. Never trade money you can't afford to lose.