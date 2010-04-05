Offline Charts Trend Trading

The EA has an optional trailing feature to Trail Above, Trail Step, and Trail Stop. Position sizing is calculated in percentage of the equity.

The EA gives you lots of flexibility with a wide range of conditions to tailor your trading style.

Conditions include up to 5 MAs in each chart, Pull Backs, trending Bars in a row, and trading within user-defined zones.

The EA gets conditions from up to three Offline Charts and up to three Standard Timeframes in addition to the chart the EA is applied to.

It is for traders who analyze the market and need an assisting tool when they find a potential setup. They can run the EA fully automated when confident or use the Prompt feature before manually confirming the trade.

The EA is best suited for trend-following traders who trade MT4 Offline Charts for Renko or Range Bars charts.

For a complete description for all the features in the EA, please click on my blog in MQL5 Forum.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750210

Remember, after reading the manual, you can get in touch with me for any clarification.



