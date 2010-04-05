Offline Charts Trend Trading
- Experts
- Mohamed Tharwat Hussein El Sherief
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 23 août 2022
- The EA is best suited for trend-following traders who trade MT4 Offline Charts for Renko or Range Bars charts.
- It can run semi-automated (with manual confirmation) or fully automated.
- It is for traders who analyze the market and need an assisting tool when they find a potential setup. They can run the EA fully automated when confident or use the Prompt feature before manually confirming the trade.
- The EA gets conditions from up to three Offline Charts and up to three Standard Timeframes in addition to the chart the EA is applied to.
- Conditions include up to 5 MAs in each chart, Pull Backs, trending Bars in a row, and trading within user-defined zones.
- The EA gives you lots of flexibility with a wide range of conditions to tailor your trading style.
- The EA has an optional trailing feature to Trail Above, Trail Step, and Trail Stop. Position sizing is calculated in percentage of the equity.
For a complete description for all the features in the EA, please click on my blog in MQL5 Forum.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750210
Remember, after reading the manual, you can get in touch with me for any clarification.