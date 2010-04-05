Offline Charts Trend Trading

  • The EA is best suited for trend-following traders who trade MT4 Offline Charts for Renko or Range Bars charts.
  • It can run semi-automated (with manual confirmation) or fully automated. 
  • It is for traders who analyze the market and need an assisting tool when they find a potential setup. They can run the EA fully automated when confident or use the Prompt feature before manually confirming the trade.
  • The EA gets conditions from up to three Offline Charts and up to three Standard Timeframes in addition to the chart the EA is applied to.
  • Conditions include up to 5 MAs in each chart, Pull Backs, trending Bars in a row, and trading within user-defined zones. 
  • The EA gives you lots of flexibility with a wide range of conditions to tailor your trading style.
  • The EA has an optional trailing feature to Trail Above, Trail Step, and Trail Stop. Position sizing is calculated in percentage of the equity.

For a complete description for all the features in the EA, please click on my blog in MQL5 Forum.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750210

Remember, after reading the manual, you can get in touch with me for any clarification.



