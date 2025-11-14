OneClick Screenshot MT4

Description :

A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram.

The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart.


Features:

    • Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ...
    • Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel
    • Wide range options to select when create screenshots
    • Logo and text adding feature



    Inputs and How to setup the EA :


    Various options are available to adjust EA operation. There are three main sections on the EA inputs :

    1. When Create Screenshot
    2. Where to Save or Send
    3. Add Logo or Text


    Details of the all inputs of the EA described on this link.



    We are ready to help you about using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
    Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.




    Prodotti consigliati
    Fibonacci Calculator
    Jalitha K Johny
    Indicatori
    Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
    FIBO Price Calculator
    Rui Zhao
    Utilità
    FIBO Price Calculator  Brief Description 1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels. 2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price. 3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position The indicator
    I Smart Martin Pro
    Alexey Nazarov
    Experts
    The Smart Martin advisor automates a trading strategy based on support/resistance levels for EURUSD (H1 timeframe). Key Features: Precise entry based on breakout/bounce from levels. Strict risk management: fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. False signal filtering through volatility analysis. Strategy Details Entry Rules Levels are built based on technical price analysis. Exit Rules Stop Loss: 200 points from the entry level (fixed). Take Profit: 200 points (risk-reward ratio 1:1). Settings Para
    Smart Fibonacci EA
    Yeoh Kia Gee
    Experts
    SMART FIBONACCI EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor (EA) combines Fibonacci retracement levels with trend and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA is designed for H4 timeframe trading across all major currency pairs, utilizing a systematic approach to risk management and trade execution. 2.   Unique Features Ø   Dynamic Fibonacci Calculation Ø   Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels based on recent price action Ø   Adapts to changing market conditions
    EA Atom
    Renat Garaev
    5 (2)
    Experts
    EA Atom è un Expert Advisor con un algoritmo di trading unico. L'EA lavora sulla ripartizione dei livelli alti o bassi del giorno precedente Strategie di successo e collaudate sono integrate nell'algoritmo del consulente, che ti consente di prendere profitti sul prezzo degli asset con tutte le sottigliezze dell'analisi tecnica e informatica. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e accedere a una chat privata di Telegram! Le impostazioni sono disponibili nella discussione del
    Trend Levels MT4
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Trend Levels è meticolosamente progettato per individuare livelli di trend critici — Alto, Medio e Basso — durante i movimenti di mercato. Con calcoli in tempo reale basati sui valori più alti, più bassi e medi su un periodo di lookback personalizzabile, questo strumento for
    Leo Fibonacci
    Dmitriy Zaytsev
    Indicatori
    The indicator is designed for determining Fibonacci levels. Does not repaint/redraw The blue level shows the zero Fibonacci value (it is also the Pivot level) Red levels show calculated Fibonacci levels (used as a rollback or reversal point) Automatic period detection (periods can be entered manually) Adjustable display calculation method. Settings BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator. Method - method of calculation. AutoPeriod - automated period calculation (true
    Candle EA MT4
    Mansour Babasafary
    3.53 (17)
    Experts
    This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
    Fibo SnR
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Ti presentiamo il consulente esperto "Fibo SnR" all'avanguardia: il tuo compagno di trading definitivo! Rivoluziona la tua esperienza di trading con l'ultimo e più sofisticato Expert Advisor (EA), l'Expert Advisor "Fibo SnR". Questo strumento rivoluzionario sfrutta la potenza di algoritmi avanzati e i principi senza tempo dei livelli di Fibonacci per fornire accuratezza e pr
    Volumatic VIDyA MT4
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    4.5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) è un indicatore avanzato progettato per monitorare le tendenze e analizzare la pressione di acquisto e vendita in ogni fase di una tendenza. Utilizzando il Variable Index Dynamic Average come tecnica principale di smorzamento dinamico, que
    Anubis Skunk
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    Anubis Skunk USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
    Vanglutio
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    VANGLUTIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 ac
    Bonus Hedging EA MT4
    Shahid Rasool
    Experts
    MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226   Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case y
    Draw Horizontal Ray
    JUAN LUIS CIENFUEGOS RUIZ
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Sometimes we want to draw a horizontal ray from any given price based on a candlestick, and this tool solves that with just 1 key! In order to draw an horizontal ray you just need to drag and drop the indicator over any chart you want and then: 1) Click over ANY candle and then 2) Hit any of the following keys: O - It will draw an horizontal ray right at the OPEN price of the clicked candle H - It will draw an horizontal ray right at the HIGH price of the clicked candle L - It will draw an horiz
    Auto SL TP Trailing
    Hoang Van Chuong
    Utilità
    Here is a utility that helps automatically setup stoploss, takeprofit and trailing stops for hand trades. This is not an auto-trading EA, it only supports manual trading of orders, helping you to better monitor your account management. Irrespective of symbol, server, timeframe. SETUP: On/Off: On or Off EA Take profit points:  take profit value in points Stoploss points:  s toploss   value in points Average price of all orders of one type:  when this function is enabled, the average take profit f
    Annual Bar Info
    Zbynek Liska
    Indicatori
    Basic tool Showing annual candle, range for Day, range for Week, range for Month, range for Year. Showing fibonacci for Day fibonacci for Week, fibonacci for Month, fibonacci for Year. Showing percent change for Day, percent change for Week, percent change for Month, percent change for Year. Showing distance of the current value the previous close for Day, Week, Month, Year.
    Easy News
    Maik Kemper
    4.5 (4)
    Utilità
    With Easy News, you can trade breakouts from a range at specific times. This is particularly lucrative for news and economic announcements because high risk/reward ratios are often present in these situations. This tool is suitable for all currencies and timeframes. It includes profit pyramiding. This means that when the first order is in profit by xx points (adjustable), another order is opened (depending on the set quantity). How does it work? At a specific time, the tool creates 2 stop orde
    FREE
    Rupture
    Aleksandr Nadein
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor places limit orders for breakdown according to 2 indicators. When 1 order triggers, the second order is deleted automatically. There is a virtual trailing from 1 point. I recommend to set the minimum possible distance (from the price to a pending order) (depending on the symbol on which it costs). I recommend setting the trailing from 10 points in the strategy tester.
    Major Support and Resistance Indicator
    Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
    Indicatori
    This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
    FREE
    RobustEA
    Parakh Kumar Pandey
    Experts
    PLEASE NOTE: FOR COMPLETE FILE, PLEASE CONTACT- parakhpandey1@gmail.com Dual Grid Fibonacci EA - Complete Guide Overview The Dual Grid Fibonacci EA is an automated trading system that uses a grid trading strategy combined with Fibonacci lot sizing and dynamic ATR-based take profits. It can trade both buy and sell grids simultaneously, making it suitable for ranging and trending markets. Key Features Smart Grid Trading System Opens positions at strategic price levels based on grid spacing Gr
    Close Limit Orders MT4
    Hector Pacheco
    Experts
    This is a pending order closer, created to fulfill a made for MAC project. The EA originally could not be installed directly on the platform, and this is an attempt to install using this method. You can use it, but it might eventually be removed. You can also contact the original client and request their access. Unauthorized use is prohibited, and you are welcome to contact the developer or employer/client. Use it at your own risk.
    FREE
    TakeFast US30
    Victor Hugor Da Silva Senhorinha
    1 (1)
    Experts
    O TakeFast AI é um algoritmo sofisticado e inovador que emprega Inteligência Artificial em conjunto com a análise técnica tradicional para antecipar os comportamentos do mercado financeiro. Este Expert Advisor utiliza Redes Neurais Recorrentes, mais especificamente, células de Memória de Longo Prazo e Curto Prazo (LSTM), que são treinadas com base em dados provenientes de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, o EA consegue aprender quais indicadores são os mais influentes para pr
    MEDICI v2
    Anaikh Srambickal Nazar
    Experts
    Kindly message me for settings, assistance and for requests to add more functions which way be benificial. Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Medici, the expert advisor meticulously crafted to revolutionize your trading experience. Harnessing the cutting-edge technology of advanced neural networks and sophisticated algorithms, Medici stands as the pinnacle of automated trading solutions. This product is designed for long-term trading. The style of investment recommended is invest fo
    Fibonacci Retracements Pro
    Savia Forex Software Solutions
    Indicatori
    Fibonacci Retracements Pro The Fibonacci Retracements Pro is a powerful yet easy to use indicator. It automatically plots all the important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for you. FRP is dynamic powerful and seamlessly adjusts to whatever timeframe you are analyzing. Fibonacci Retracement Pro is optimized for ALL timeframes and ALL Currency pairs, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency pairs. Trade with improved confidence and maximize your success rate. Benefits Dynamic and Power
    OA SnR Power MT4
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Panoramica OA SnR Power è uno strumento potente progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare e valutare la forza dei livelli di supporto e resistenza. Integrando fattori chiave come il volume di trading, la frequenza dei rimbalzi e il numero di test, questo indicatore offre una vision
    FREE
    SMC System MT4
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me SMC è un approccio al trading che aiuta i trader a identificare le zone di liquidità, le posizioni istituzionali degli ordini e i principali punti di svolta del mercato. Sfruttando i principi SMC, i trader possono navigare nel mercato in modo più efficace, trovando punti di ingresso e us
    VWAP pro
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    Indicatori
    VWAP   (Value Weighted Average Price)   is an indicator of market makers and banks. It is used by professional traders for intraday, weekly and long-term trading. If you are not familiar with it yet, it is high time to figure it out. How does VWAP work? VWAP shows the volume-weighted average price over a certain period. Its calculation takes into account both the price change and the volume of transactions in each candle. Candles with a higher volume have a greater impact, which increases the ac
    UPD1 Volume BOX
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4.93 (15)
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore mostra il profilo del volume orizzontale nell'area specificata (BOX) e il volume massimo (POC). Caratteristiche del prodotto. 1. Puoi usare i tick o solo il prezzo. 2. Spaziatura della griglia adattiva (M1-MN). 3. Fase di ricerca adattiva ad alto volume (mediana) a seconda delle dimensioni della casella. 4. Colore camaleonte automatico per linee di scatole e pulsanti. 5. Caselle multiple, facili da creare ed eliminare. 6. Area del volume del 70% (abilitata nelle impostazioni). 7. È
    Projected Volatility Distribution
    Tsvetan Tsvetanov
    Indicatori
    This indicator is using the Central Limit Theorem in combination with historical volatility and Fibonacci ratios in order to create unique type of chart tool called Projected Volatility Distribution. This tool allows you to perform highly accurate intraday technical analysis where in a split second you can detect overbought and oversold conditions as well as strong trends. In addition you have at your disposal multi-functional panel which shows signals in real time and gives you the ability to o
    Super Channel Pro
    Mati Maello
    Indicatori
    This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (104)
    Utilità
    Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (420)
    Utilità
    Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (191)
    Utilità
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Utilità
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    Utilità
    Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (8)
    Utilità
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (64)
    Utilità
    Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
    Equity Protect Pro
    Shi Jie He
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (52)
    Utilità
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.8 (5)
    Utilità
    Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
    Basket EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    Utilità
    Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    Utilità
    Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
    Risk Manager for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.6 (10)
    Utilità
    Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
    Risk Calculator Panell
    Mykhailo Krygin
    Utilità
    The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    Utilità
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    Real AI Assistant
    Sara Sabaghi
    Utilità
    Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
    Telegram to MT4 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    3.57 (7)
    Utilità
    Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Utilità
    Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.55 (31)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
    Take a Break
    Eric Emmrich
    5 (29)
    Utilità
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
    Partial Closure EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (3)
    Utilità
    Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    Utilità
    Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Utilità
    EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.8 (30)
    Utilità
    Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.86 (7)
    Utilità
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilità
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    Exp Averager
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.82 (22)
    Utilità
    Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
    Altri dall’autore
    First Scalper MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (4)
    Experts
    First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
    Loss Recovery 1 MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    4.14 (7)
    Experts
    Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. Using EA : EA Action: Single P
    Loss Recovery 1 MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    4.2 (5)
    Experts
    Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. Using EA : EA Action: Single P
    Loss Recovery 2 MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
    Smart Copy Local MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3.67 (6)
    Utilità
    Smart Copy is an Easy-to-Use EA that supports Multi Copying Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 and Local/Remote Copying. (Remote Version is coming soon) Free version is available on Smart Copy Local Free MT5 Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying     Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.     Fast and instant copy     All settings are input visually.     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix     Enable/Disable copying
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Loss Recovery 2 MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3.83 (6)
    Experts
    Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
    Loss Recovery 3 MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. Th
    Loss Recovery 3 MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. Th
    Online Accounts Manager MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
    Smart Copy Local MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (7)
    Utilità
    Smart Copy is an Easy-to-Use EA that supports Multi Copying Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 and Local/Remote Copying. (Remote Version is coming soon) Free version is available on Smart Copy Local Free MT4 Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying     Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.     Fast and instant copy     All settings are input visually.     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix     Enable/Disable copying s
    First Scalper MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    4.25 (4)
    Experts
    First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
    OneClick Screenshot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Utilità
    Description : A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram. The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart. Features: Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ... Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel Wide range options to select when create screenshots Logo and text adding feature Inputs and How to setup the EA : Various option
    TPO Profile MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Indicatori
    Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
    VWAP Indicator MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
    Triangular EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cr
    Triangular EA Limited MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    1 (2)
    Utilità
    Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Note : Limited version can trade with the volume less than 0.05 lots. Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Tria
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    VPO Profile MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
    TPO Profile MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
    Channels MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Channels Indicator is an All-In-One Indicator with a powerful calculation engine. The Indicator contains 4 different and usual methods for finding channels on the market. Indicator is powered by a visual interface and with various selections of alerts and notifications. Testing Indicator : Strategy Tester does not respond to your clicks on panels (This is metatrader tester limitation). Thus input your desired settings on the indicator pre-settings and test. Using Indicator : Display 4 Typ
    Fundamental Signals Indicator MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Indicatori
    Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
    Fundamental Signals Scanner MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Utilità
    Fundamental Scanner is a Non-Repaint, Multi Symbol and Multi Time Frame Dashboard based on Fundamental Signals Indicator . Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Features : Multi-Symbol Support (Support automatic listing of market watch symbols) Multi-TimeFrame Support (Over 7 custo
    Account Graph MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    An indicator to draw a graph of account current and historical state such as Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown, Account Profit, Deposit and Withdrawals. Indicator Inputs : Draw Balance Graph Draw Equity Graph Draw Margin Graph Draw Free Margin Graph Draw Margin Level Graph Draw Drawdown Graph Draw Account Profit Graph Connect Gaps by Lines Sign of DDs on Profit Sign of DDs on Loss Tips : The Indicator will draw historical balance graphs and deposit/withdraw arrows b
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    BigPIPs MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
    OneClick Close All MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    A utility to close all orders with one simple click at once. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY) Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter
    OneClick Auto Close MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Utilità
    A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available. Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Ch
    Customized Copy MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Utilità
    Customized Copy is a Multi-Terminal visual trade copying utility that supports Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 for Trade Copying.  You can activate EA on 10 different PCs/VPS. On each PC/VPS can install on Unlimited Terminals. Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying (support over 50 accounts at same time)     All settings are input visually.     Visual display and modify of copy map and network     Each copy path can be used with different settings
    Market Profile iMT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Indicatori
    Definition : A Market Profile is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal). Market Profile is best understood as a way to see order in the markets. Market Profile was a way for traders to get a better understanding of what was going on, without having to be on the trading floor. The current indicator is developed based on Easy-to-Use architecture including a wide range of visual settings. Major Features of Indicator : Various Views of Market Profile The indicat
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione