Fenixoom is a professional investment robot. This bot can trade both low spreads and high spreads. Trades with all brokers without exception. Main requirements for trading accounts: minimum balance from $1000, ECN account type, we recommend trading on VPN. Install the robot on a trading account that will meet these conditions and it will do the rest of the work automatically. This is not a grail robot that makes millions of dollars a week in the tester. This bot opens 1 to 5 trades every day. Each trade is accompanied by TakeProfit and StopLoss. You set the stop size in the robot settings. This allows you to protect the deposit from draining. If the market moves in the wrong direction, the trade will be closed by StopLoss.

We call this bot professional because professional forex traders trade with it. The robot is currently installed on the accounts of more than 50 professional traders.

Robot Advantages:

  • trades with different spread sizes
  • protects the deposit from draining using fixed stops
  • analyzes the market using professional modern tools.

Write us a private message and we will give you access to the trading history of the robot.


Robot settings:

  • Total_orders_maximum - specify the maximum number of orders that can be opened at the same time in this parameter.
  • StopLoss - specify the size of a fixed StopLoss.
  • TakeProfit - specify the size of the fixed TakeProfit.
  • Lots - specify the size of a fixed lot.
  • Open_Signal - parameter indicating a signal for opening new orders.
  • step - distance to the nearest order, after which a new order will be opened.
  • Spread - enter your broker's average spread for the GBPUSD pair.
  • comment - comment to orders.
  • Magic - magic number of opened orders.

Recommendations for trading:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account type: ECN.
  • Broker: any.
  • Minimum balance: >1000$
  • Spread: any.
