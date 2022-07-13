Price Action AS CHF
- Experts
- Mykhailo Dzyuban
- Version: 1.20
SETTINGS EA
Pair USDCHF
Period M15
Magic - magic number
Risk - lot size.
But the lot size depends on the leverage, the deposit, and how the broker allows you to calculate the lot size for this deposit.
Percent - this is the percentage of the deposit, upon reaching which the transaction can be closed.
OrdersClose - related to Percent, the number of open trades for the pair to be closed.
TP_SL - Take Profit and Stop Loss .
The calculation is both automatic, which is done from the strength of the market movement, and you can set it yourself.
But I recommend using it automatically.
TakeProfitSL is the minimum distance of TakeProfit and StopLoss to the order price.
ModifyStar - the number of points from which SL changes will start working.
ModifyDistance - the distance by which the SL will change in points.
Also ModifyDistance is related to heat.
MultiplicatopProcent - related to closing Procent orders.
Trall and TrallDistance is the trawl itself, the formula is complex.
You can read more here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/80001
Spread is, as everyone knows, the limitation on spread.
So that when the market moves to a new day or when the situation on the market is not stable, with an increase in spread, the adviser does not trade.
The settings file is in the discussion
