Robot FX-TR1 EA. examines the market.(EURUSD) There are TP and SL. First, it opens a single trade and opens other trades that you specify (1+1.1+2.1+3.1+4.1+5) at certain intervals in the direction of the trade it opens. You can set your risk ratio to 2-3-4-5%. It uses 8 indicators for profit. These indicators (BUY) or (SELL) give the same signal direction. Indicators:(MA1-MA2-RSI-MACD-TREND1-TREND2-MINMAX-VOLUME) and SUBRES instantaneously control. Period: M30 Pair: EURUSD Support-Resistance Indicator: shved_supply_and_demand.EX4







