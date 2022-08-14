ForexRobot v1

Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника ForexRobot v1. Данный советник работает круглосуточно. Рекомендую торговать на индексе NASDAQ (#NQ100_m) у брокера Freshforex и на счетах Market Pro, Classic  и ECN. Также можно торговать на EURUSD. Ниже представляю Вам параметры настройки для EURUSD и NASDAQ (#NQ100_m):

Для  NASDAQ (#NQ100_m):

Переменная  Значение
StopLoss                9000
TakeProfit                9000
Order slippage                4
Distance from the price to place an order                550
Step of placing orders                1
Number of orders to be placed                1
Order expiration time                30
true - open BUYSTOP1, false - do not open BUYSTOP1 for BUY block1                false
true - open SELLSTOP1, false - do not open SELLSTOP1 for the BUY block1                false
true - open SELLSTOP2, false - do not open SELLSTOP2 for the SELL block2                false
true - open BUYSTOP2, false - do not open BUYSTOP2 for the SELL block2                false
true - open BUYLIMIT1, false - do not open BUYLIMIT1 for BUY block1                true
true - open SELLLIMIT1, false - do not open SELLLIMIT1 for the BUY block1                true
true - open SELLLIMIT2, false - do not open SELLLIMIT2 for the SELL block2                true
true - open BUYLIMIT2, false - do not open BUYLIMIT2 for the SELL block2                true
Trailing_Funcion          Main_step_tral
tral                false
Distance in points from where we will start trailing                800
Trawl step                30
close all orders when making a profit                5
Profit_by_BB                60
close all orders when receiving a loss                50
open an opposite order when receiving a loss                100
number of open hedging orders                30
Bollinger bands period                60
unique order number                0
Distance between price and Bollinger bands               130
Distance_2 between price and Bollinger bands               0.0
Bar closing position               2
Bar opening position               0
Lots               0.07
M               0.7
Free equity percentage               0.07
Balance                1500
AllSymbol               false
Close_by_ProfitBB               true
Close_by_Profit               true
Close_by_Loss               false
Close_by_BB               false
Aggressive_trading               true
Conservative_trading               false
Stop_or_Limit_ord               false
hedging               true
Mixer               false
TimeFrimeMACD               15
MACD level for open Sell               80.0
MACD level for open Buy             - 80.0
Min. stochastic level               5
Maxim. stochastic level              90
TimeFrimeStochastic              15
TimeFrimeFractals               5
Email              false
Hedging_One_Order              false
CloseT              false
CloseExpert              true
 Very_Correct_Trade              false

где  tral можете поставить true  - Посмотрите и поработайте  в Тестере стратегии , какой из них будет оптимальным  для #NQ100_m(NASDAQ).

Для EURUSD:

Меняете только следующие значении (переменные):

tral                                                                                             true;

Distance in points from where we will start trailing                       250;

close all orders when making a profit                                            10;

Profit_by_BB                                                                                50;

close all orders when receiving a loss                                            250;

open an opposite order when receiving a loss                                55;

Distance between price and Bollinger bands                                  2;

Distance_2 between price and Bollinger bands                               2;

Lots                                                                                             0.06;

Mixer   можете поставить  true или false - Посмотрите и поработайте  в Тестере стратегии, какой из них будет оптимальным для EURUSD (EURUSD_m).

Если Вы купите этот советник прямо сейчас или приобретете для аренды на месяц, то я Вам еще скину другие параметры настройки для периода H4. 





