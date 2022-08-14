ForexRobot v1
- Experts
- Ulugbek Sadullaev
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника ForexRobot v1. Данный советник работает круглосуточно. Рекомендую торговать на индексе NASDAQ (#NQ100_m) у брокера Freshforex и на счетах Market Pro, Classic и ECN. Также можно торговать на EURUSD. Ниже представляю Вам параметры настройки для EURUSD и NASDAQ (#NQ100_m):
Для NASDAQ (#NQ100_m):
|Переменная
|Значение
|StopLoss
|9000
|TakeProfit
|9000
|Order slippage
|4
|Distance from the price to place an order
|550
|Step of placing orders
|1
|Number of orders to be placed
|1
|Order expiration time
|30
|true - open BUYSTOP1, false - do not open BUYSTOP1 for BUY block1
|false
|true - open SELLSTOP1, false - do not open SELLSTOP1 for the BUY block1
| false
|true - open SELLSTOP2, false - do not open SELLSTOP2 for the SELL block2
| false
|true - open BUYSTOP2, false - do not open BUYSTOP2 for the SELL block2
| false
|true - open BUYLIMIT1, false - do not open BUYLIMIT1 for BUY block1
|true
|true - open SELLLIMIT1, false - do not open SELLLIMIT1 for the BUY block1
| true
|true - open SELLLIMIT2, false - do not open SELLLIMIT2 for the SELL block2
| true
|true - open BUYLIMIT2, false - do not open BUYLIMIT2 for the SELL block2
| true
|Trailing_Funcion
|Main_step_tral
|tral
|false
|Distance in points from where we will start trailing
|800
|Trawl step
|30
|close all orders when making a profit
|5
|Profit_by_BB
|60
|close all orders when receiving a loss
|50
|open an opposite order when receiving a loss
|100
|number of open hedging orders
|30
|Bollinger bands period
|60
|unique order number
|0
|Distance between price and Bollinger bands
|130
|Distance_2 between price and Bollinger bands
|0.0
|Bar closing position
|2
|Bar opening position
|0
|Lots
|0.07
|M
|0.7
|Free equity percentage
|0.07
|Balance
|1500
|AllSymbol
|false
|Close_by_ProfitBB
|true
|Close_by_Profit
|true
|Close_by_Loss
|false
|Close_by_BB
|false
|Aggressive_trading
|true
|Conservative_trading
|false
|Stop_or_Limit_ord
|false
|hedging
|true
|Mixer
|false
|TimeFrimeMACD
|15
|MACD level for open Sell
|80.0
|MACD level for open Buy
|- 80.0
|Min. stochastic level
|5
|Maxim. stochastic level
|90
|TimeFrimeStochastic
|15
|TimeFrimeFractals
|5
|false
|Hedging_One_Order
|false
|CloseT
|false
|CloseExpert
|true
|Very_Correct_Trade
|false
где tral можете поставить true - Посмотрите и поработайте в Тестере стратегии , какой из них будет оптимальным для #NQ100_m(NASDAQ).
Для EURUSD:
Меняете только следующие значении (переменные):
tral true;
Distance in points from where we will start trailing 250;
close all orders when making a profit 10;
Profit_by_BB 50;
close all orders when receiving a loss 250;
open an opposite order when receiving a loss 55;
Distance between price and Bollinger bands 2;
Distance_2 between price and Bollinger bands 2;
Lots 0.06;
Mixer можете поставить true или false - Посмотрите и поработайте в Тестере стратегии, какой из них будет оптимальным для EURUSD (EURUSD_m).
Если Вы купите этот советник прямо сейчас или приобретете для аренды на месяц, то я Вам еще скину другие параметры настройки для периода H4.