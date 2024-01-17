only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399.

Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology.

This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.

Why this EA:

The EA contains a great DD management function for controlling the maximum drawdown, FTMO challenge, Master accounts, ...

High Recovery Factor and High Profit Factor

This is a high-quality trading algorithm created by a professional and experienced team of traders and developers. Enjoy the Quality

Tested on several major brokers.

The EA is very easy to run and use.

We have already planned every week's updates and improvements.

Info: Supported currency pairs: {AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD}

The time frame should be M15 (O ne of the 10 currency pairs listed M15)

M15) We share the set files in the Comments and in the private messages. Inputs: ChooseEA: Choose one of the 10 currency pairs listed.

StopLoss_point : stop-loss.

TakeProfit_point: Take profit.

MaximumSpread_point: maximum allowed spread

TradeComment

MagicNumber : magic number

MaxPairsWithOpenPositions: The maximum number of currency pairs that the expert is allowed to open positions at the same time.

MoneyManagementType: Auto_Lot or Fixed_Lot

FixedOrderSize

IncreaseLotSizeEvery

StopNewTradesInDD

StopNewTradesInHowManyPercentDD

CloseAllTradesInDD

CloseAllInHowManyPercentDD



