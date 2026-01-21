GD Local Trade Copier MT5 EA

Experience incredibly fast trading replication with GD Local Trade Copier MT5 EA. Its simple 1-minute setup allows you to replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS, boasting lightning-fast replication speeds of under 0.2 seconds.

Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, GD Local Trade Copier MT5 EA offers a wide range of options to customize to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to increase their profit potential. Try it today and see why it's the fastest and easiest trade copier on the market!

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Expert Folder and restart your terminal.

Install EA on two different MT5 accounts, set one account as the sender and the other as the receiver, leaving other options at their default values.

