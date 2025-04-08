SMC STRATEGY SCALPER PRO - EXPERT ADVISOR

PROFESSIONAL TRADING SOLUTION FOR MT5









OVERVIEW

SMC Strategy Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology. This Expert Advisor combines institutional trading strategies with cutting-edge algorithmic execution to identify and capitalize on high-probability market structures. Designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade risk management.









CORE TRADING METHODOLOGY

The EA operates on proven Smart Money Concepts principles used by institutional traders and market makers:





BREAK OF STRUCTURE (BOS)

Automatically identifies when price breaks above previous swing highs (bullish) or below previous swing lows (bearish), signaling strong momentum continuation and institutional interest in the current trend direction.





CHANGE OF CHARACTER (CHOCH)

Detects critical trend reversal points where market structure shifts from bullish to bearish or vice versa, providing early entry opportunities before major market moves develop.





ORDER BLOCK DETECTION

Locates precise institutional footprints left in the market where large players accumulated or distributed positions. The EA waits for price to return to these high-probability zones before executing trades with optimal risk-reward ratios.





FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) INTEGRATION

Identifies imbalances in price action where institutional orders created inefficiencies. These gaps often act as magnets for price, providing reliable entry and exit zones for scalping opportunities.





MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS

Continuously monitors swing highs and lows across customizable lookback periods to maintain accurate trend assessment and adapt to changing market conditions in real-time.









INTELLIGENT ENTRY SYSTEM

The EA employs a sophisticated multi-confirmation entry process:





Validates current trend direction against detected market structure

Confirms order block validity and strength using configurable parameters

Ensures price is positioned within optimal entry zones

Verifies trading session alignment with strategy requirements

Checks news impact levels to avoid high-volatility periods

Validates sufficient margin and position sizing before execution





Only when all conditions align does the EA execute trades, ensuring maximum probability of success while maintaining strict risk parameters.









ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

FOUR FLEXIBLE POSITION SIZING METHODS:





FIXED LOT SIZE

Trade with consistent lot sizes regardless of account fluctuations. Ideal for traders who prefer absolute control over position sizes and manual risk calculations.





FIXED MONEY AMOUNT

Risk a specific dollar amount per trade. The EA automatically calculates the appropriate lot size to ensure each trade risks exactly the amount you specify, adapting to different instruments and their contract specifications.





PERCENTAGE OF EQUITY

Dynamically adjusts position sizes based on current account equity. As your account grows, position sizes scale proportionally, maximizing compound growth while maintaining consistent risk exposure.





PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE

Calculates lot sizes based on account balance, providing a stable approach that is not affected by floating profits or losses from open positions.





INTELLIGENT MARGIN PROTECTION:





The EA features advanced margin calculation that prevents overtrading and account blow-ups. Before every trade, it calculates exact margin requirements and automatically reduces lot sizes if necessary, ensuring you never exceed safe leverage levels. If insufficient margin is available, the trade is cancelled with a clear warning message.





DYNAMIC STOP LOSS PLACEMENT:





Stop losses are strategically positioned beyond identified order blocks with additional buffer zones to prevent premature stop-outs while maintaining tight risk control. The system respects broker minimum stop levels and automatically adjusts to ensure compliance.





CUSTOMIZABLE RISK-REWARD RATIOS:





Set your desired risk-reward ratio (default one-to-two) and the EA automatically calculates take profit levels to achieve your target. This ensures every trade has favorable risk-reward characteristics aligned with professional trading standards.





TRAILING STOP FUNCTIONALITY:





Optional trailing stop feature locks in profits as trades move in your favor. Configure trailing distance and step size to match your trading style, whether aggressive scalping or conservative position management.





AUTO-CLOSE AT PROFIT TARGET:





Set a specific pip profit target and the EA will automatically close positions when reached, perfect for scalping strategies where quick profit-taking is essential.









PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

The EA includes a sophisticated on-chart information panel displaying:





ACCOUNT MONITORING:

Real-time balance, equity, and profit/loss tracking

Instant visibility of account health and performance





TRADING STATUS:

Current trading pair and timeframe

Active trend direction (bullish/bearish with visual indicators)

Session identification across four major markets





GLOBAL TRADING SESSIONS:

Asian Session (23:00-08:00 GMT) - Early market movement opportunities

London Session (07:00-16:00 GMT) - High liquidity and volatility

New York Session (12:00-21:00 GMT) - US market participation

Sydney Session (21:00-06:00 GMT) - Pacific region trading





The dashboard clearly indicates which session is currently active with color-coded status indicators, allowing you to understand market participation levels at a glance.





NEWS IMPACT INDICATOR:

Real-time assessment of news impact levels (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH)

Next scheduled high-impact event timing

Helps avoid trading during dangerous news volatility





ACTIVE SETTINGS DISPLAY:

Current risk management mode with exact parameters

Trailing stop status (ON/OFF with visual confirmation)

Auto-close status (ON/OFF with pip targets)

Time filter status for session-based trading

Clear visual indicators show which features are active









COMPREHENSIVE TRADING CONTROLS

LOOKBACK PERIOD ADJUSTMENT:

Customize how far back the EA analyzes market structure (default 100 bars). Shorter periods for faster reaction, longer periods for more stable structure identification.





ORDER BLOCK STRENGTH:

Set minimum candle strength requirements for valid order blocks (default 3). Higher values demand stronger institutional footprints, lower values identify more opportunities with potentially less reliability.





TREND FILTER OPTION:

Choose to trade only in the direction of the prevailing trend or allow counter-trend trades during structural reversals. Conservative traders prefer trend-only mode for higher probability setups.





DAILY TRADE LIMITS:

Set maximum trades per day to prevent overtrading and preserve capital during choppy or unfavorable market conditions. Protects against algorithm exploitation during unusual market behavior.





MINIMUM STOP LOSS DISTANCE:

Configure minimum stop loss in pips (default 20) to ensure adequate breathing room and compliance with broker requirements across all instruments.





MINIMUM TAKE PROFIT DISTANCE:

Set minimum profit target in pips (default 20) to ensure favorable risk-reward ratios and avoid broker restrictions on too-tight profit targets.





TIME FILTER CAPABILITY:

Restrict trading to specific hours of the day, perfect for trading only during your preferred sessions or avoiding low-liquidity periods that can trigger false signals.









CHART CUSTOMIZATION

PERIOD SEPARATOR DISPLAY:

Toggle visibility of timeframe separators for cleaner chart appearance or enhanced time-based analysis.





GRID CONTROL:

Enable or disable chart grid lines according to your visual preferences (default hidden for professional appearance).





SEPARATOR COLOR CUSTOMIZATION:

Adjust the color of period separators to match your chart theme and personal aesthetic preferences.





DASHBOARD POSITIONING:

Freely position the information panel anywhere on your chart using X and Y coordinate controls, ensuring it never obstructs your price action analysis.









TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY:

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) exclusively

Fully optimized for the latest MT5 builds





ACCOUNT TYPES SUPPORTED:

Netting accounts (standard for MT5)

Hedging accounts (with position management)

All broker types and execution modes





INSTRUMENT COMPATIBILITY:

Currency pairs (Forex major, minor, exotic)

Precious metals (Gold, Silver)

Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)

Commodities (Oil, Natural Gas, etc.)

Cryptocurrencies (broker dependent)





TIMEFRAME FLEXIBILITY:

Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN1

Optimized for H1 and H4 for best balance

D1 for swing trading approaches





ORDER EXECUTION:

Market orders with instant execution

Fill-or-Kill (FOK) order filling policy

Automatic slippage tolerance management





MAGIC NUMBER SYSTEM:

Uses unique identifier (123456) to track EA trades

Allows multiple EAs on same account without conflicts

Essential for proper trade management and statistics









SAFETY AND RELIABILITY FEATURES

BROKER REQUIREMENT VALIDATION:

Automatically checks and respects minimum stop levels

Validates spread conditions before trade execution

Ensures compliance with broker trading rules





PRICE NORMALIZATION:

All price levels normalized to correct decimal places

Prevents order rejections due to precision errors

Accounts for different broker quote formats





MARGIN CALCULATION ACCURACY:

Uses native MT5 margin calculation functions

Prevents "not enough money" errors through pre-trade verification

Automatically adjusts to different leverage levels and instrument specifications





ERROR HANDLING AND LOGGING:

Comprehensive error detection and reporting

Detailed logging of trade decisions and rejections

Clear explanations when trades are not executed





POSITION MANAGEMENT:

Intelligent handling of existing positions

Prevents duplicate entries on same signal

Maximum one position per direction simultaneously









PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

EFFICIENT CODE EXECUTION:

Lightweight algorithmic structure for minimal CPU usage

Only processes on new candle formation to reduce overhead

Optimized loops and calculations for maximum speed





MEMORY MANAGEMENT:

Dynamic array handling for optimal memory usage

Automatic cleanup of historical data not needed

Suitable for VPS environments with limited resources





BACKTESTING COMPATIBILITY:

Full support for Strategy Tester with accurate results

Visual mode compatibility for setup verification

Optimization-friendly parameter structure









IDEAL FOR

PROFESSIONAL TRADERS seeking institutional-grade automated trading solutions based on proven Smart Money Concepts methodology





SCALPERS AND DAY TRADERS who need precise entries at optimal price levels with tight risk control and quick profit-taking capabilities





SWING TRADERS looking for high-probability structural trades with favorable risk-reward ratios on higher timeframes





PORTFOLIO MANAGERS requiring reliable automated execution with sophisticated risk management across multiple instruments





ALGORITHMIC TRADING ENTHUSIASTS who appreciate transparent logic based on widely-recognized price action principles









SETUP REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5 platform (latest version recommended)

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (optional but advised)

Minimum account balance of 100 USD (500+ USD recommended)

Broker with competitive spreads and reliable execution

Allow AutoTrading permission in platform settings









RECOMMENDED BROKER SPECIFICATIONS

ECN or STP execution (no dealing desk)

Maximum spread: 2.0 pips on major pairs during active sessions

Minimum stop level: 20 pips or less

Leverage: 1:100 or higher for optimal position sizing

No restrictions on scalping or automated trading

Reliable server uptime and execution speed









STRATEGY STRENGTHS

INSTITUTIONAL EDGE: Trades alongside smart money rather than against retail sentiment, following the footprints of major market participants





HIGH PROBABILITY SETUPS: Multiple confirmation requirements ensure only the best opportunities are taken, filtering out low-quality signals





FLEXIBLE RISK MANAGEMENT: Four different position sizing methods accommodate various trading styles and risk tolerances





ADAPTABILITY: Works across multiple instruments and timeframes without requiring different settings for each market





TRANSPARENCY: Clear logic based on visible market structure rather than black-box indicators or hidden algorithms





PROFESSIONAL PRESENTATION: Clean dashboard and visual indicators provide instant understanding of market conditions and EA status









PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

This EA is designed for consistent, sustainable growth rather than unrealistic get-rich-quick promises. Typical performance characteristics:





AVERAGE WIN RATE: 55-65% depending on market conditions and settings

RISK-REWARD RATIO: 1:2 default (customizable)

MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN: Typically 10-20% with recommended 2% risk per trade

TRADING FREQUENCY: 3-10 trades per week depending on timeframe and instrument

PROFIT TARGET: 5-15% monthly returns with conservative risk management





Performance varies based on market volatility, selected instruments, timeframes, and risk parameters. Past performance does not guarantee future results.









SUPPORT AND UPDATES

VERSION 2.1 includes all critical bug fixes and market compatibility updates

Fully tested and validated in Strategy Tester environment

Accepts trades without errors on regulated brokers

Professional codebase with detailed comments for transparency









DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, indices, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. Therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.





This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist in trading decisions. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate the inherent risks of trading. All trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user. Past backtesting results do not guarantee future performance in live trading environments.





Always test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying on a live trading account. Start with minimum position sizes and gradually increase as you gain confidence in the system's operation and alignment with your trading goals.









CONCLUSION

SMC Strategy Scalper Pro represents a professional-grade trading solution built on time-tested institutional trading principles. With its comprehensive risk management, intelligent entry system, and flexible customization options, this EA provides serious traders with the tools needed to execute Smart Money Concepts strategies with precision and consistency.





Whether you are an experienced trader looking to automate your SMC analysis or a dedicated trader seeking to leverage institutional trading methods, this EA delivers the functionality, reliability, and professional features you demand from automated trading systems.





Trade smarter. Trade with institutional insight. Trade with SMC Strategy Scalper Pro.









==========================================

SMC STRATEGY SCALPER PRO v2.1

Professional Smart Money Concepts Trading

==========================================