King Gold Grid Scalper

Please test on DEMO first and run Strategy Tester from Jan 2020 to Jan 2026 .

Start with 0.01 lot and increase carefully after you understand the risk.

Use a VPS close to your broker to reduce latency, slippage, and execution delays.

Risk Notice

This EA uses grid and martingale lot progression, which can cause high drawdown during strong trends or extreme volatility. Trading involves risk, and results are not guaranteed.

If you want, I can rewrite this into a more “MQL5-ready” format (short paragraphs + bullet points) to fit the Market page style.