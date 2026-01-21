King Gold Grid Scalper
King Gold Grid Scalper is a Grid + Martingale trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1 with RAW spread accounts and fast execution.
📊 Live Real Signal (Proof)
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354406
Real account • Real trades • Auto-executed EA
Quick Spec :
|Item
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|M1 (main)
|Start Lot
|0.01
|Strategy Type
|Grid + Martingale (lot multiplier, e.g. 1.30)
|Minimum Leverage
|1:500
|Account Type
|RAW / Low spread
|VPS
|Highly recommended (low latency, near broker server)
|Broker Examples
|Tickmill / IC Markets / Exness (RAW accounts)
|Deposit Range
|$10 – $1000 (higher deposit usually lowers DD% on equity)
|Backtest Suggestion
|Jan 2020 – Jan 2026
|Promo Price
|USD 40 (valid before Feb 2026)
Before You Buy
-
Please test on DEMO first and run Strategy Tester from Jan 2020 to Jan 2026.
-
Start with 0.01 lot and increase carefully after you understand the risk.
-
Use a VPS close to your broker to reduce latency, slippage, and execution delays.
Risk Notice
This EA uses grid and martingale lot progression, which can cause high drawdown during strong trends or extreme volatility. Trading involves risk, and results are not guaranteed.
