Red Wolf PRO

Red Wolf PRO is not built to chase noise. It waits.

Guided by a sharp instinct for structure, it blends support and resistance with mean reversion and a respect for low-volatility conditions. The result is an Expert Advisor that moves deliberately through the market, avoiding chaos, stalking opportunity with restraint.

This is a system designed to operate in the shadows. It does not sprint after every flicker of price. It observes, adapts, and enters only when conditions align. Like its namesake, Red Wolf PRO thrives in dense market environments, navigating calmly where others overreact.

Red Wolf PRO does not need to be loud. It survives by being precise.

Red Wolf PRO features Easy To Use settings, including a Max Equity Drawdown feature that makes it perfect for prop firm trading. Try it Today.

Prodotti consigliati
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
SwS Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turnin g points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing . This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as re
SupeRobot
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
SupeRobot is a fully automated trend robot working on the long run based mainly on the stochastic signal improved to work best with the EURUSD pair. After the backtest, it gave promising results from 2019 until today. It's recommended to have at least 300 $ on your trading account before using this robot to trade. In order to get the best results : Set "MaxPositions" up to 10. it's set by default to 1. (it sets the number of the maximum opened positions at the same time) Set leverage to 1:500. M
Falcon Eyes Personal Edition
Junsai Yamazaki
Experts
Falcon Eyes – Personal Edition Panoramica Falcon Eyes – Personal Edition è un Expert Advisor basato su: progettazione matematica dei margini di sicurezza , struttura di incremento dei lotti basata sulla sequenza di Fibonacci , analisi del peggior movimento di 7 giorni degli ultimi 5 anni , un modello di recupero statistico del drawdown . Questo EA non parte dal presupposto che “la perdita non esista” . Al contrario: ️ Le perdite e i drawdown sono inevitabili. Per questo motivo è indispensa
Step by step trade BB
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 This robot works on the basis of bowling band and has stepped entrances at safe points. benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,        It has excellent inputs for position management that can avoid a lot of risk. Input settings:         Volume: Selects a fixed volume for the trade that uses its own risk management if it is zero.         Risk for all positions: The amount of risk for all positions in one direction, for exam
Whale Chandlier and RSI
Mustafa Ozkurkcu
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) generates trading signals by combining popular technical indicators such as   Chandelier Exit (CE) ,   RSI ,   WaveTrend , and   Heikin Ashi . The strategy opens positions based on the confirmation of specific indicator filters and closes an existing position when the color of the Heikin Ashi candlestick changes. This is interpreted as a signal that the trend may be reversing. The main purpose of this EA is to find more reliable entry points by filtering signals from var
Finanix Gold EA MT5
Charles Linzon Dy
Experts
Finanix Gold EA   is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of   data-driven insights   and   proven trading strategies. This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading   XAUUSD/Gold . It is also capable of trading any instrument. Introducing the cutting-edge   Finanix Gold EA , powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a c
Canberra mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
CL CRT Machine
Rajalakshmi Murugesan
Experts
CL CRT MACHINE CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading. All strategy logic is fully inbuilt;  users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference. Minimum Recommended Capital: $500 Required Timeframe: H1 Pair: XAUUSD ️ Key Features Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency) Uses closed candles only (no repainting) Supports Buy & Sell setups One trade per valid setup (no overtrading) No martingale, no grid,
FREE
Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Experts
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Xeloria Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Xeloria Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100-300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R: Williams %R is a momentum oscillator that measures the closing price in relation to the highest high over a specific period. It ranges from -10
Zenithor Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Zeithor Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - M5 Require minimal 100-200$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC is a momentum indicator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed and dire
Super Oscillator EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Super Oscillator   is an ea based on the super oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59071 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first"
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
The Last Jupiter Storm MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Jupite Storm   is a scalping system with a protection system around the storm. This system is circular like a storm, it is based on thinking that the price always returns to the   eye of the storm. The system first detects the eye of the storm, Second, when the price is located in the external zone, in its   event horizon, if it cannot get out of this point, the system starts. Thirdly, if the storm grows and moves when there is a   displacement of the eye   of the storm and therefo
AdaptiveQ Trader MT5
Ruslan Udintsev
Experts
AdaptiveQ Trader: Самообучающийся ИИ — забудьте о ручной настройке! Ваш персональный торговый робот на основе Q-Learning + Double DQN + PER, который учится на ваших деньгах — и делает это лучше вас. Что Это? AdaptiveQ Trader — это не просто советник, а   живой, самообучающийся агент , основанный на передовых алгоритмах машинного обучения (Reinforcement Learning). Он анализирует рынок в реальном времени, адаптируется к его изменениям и постоянно совершенствует свою стратегию — без вашего у
Lusaka mt5
Mikhail Mitin
4 (3)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
FREE
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
MACD Cross EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal MACD. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Buy Settings : Buy Fast EMA Period Buy Slow EMA Period Buy Signal Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : Sell Fast EMA Period Sell Slow EMA Period Sell Signal Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
Range BOS Pro
Daniel Mukururo Muthee
Experts
Range BOS Pro – Professional Daily Range Breakout EA A powerful, institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines: • Daily Range Detection (customizable session) • Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation • SuperTrend trend filter • Two strategies: Continuation & Reversal (Fade) • Smart 1% risk per trade (based on fixed pip distance) • One trade per day with strict session control • No martingale, no grid – pure price action Features: • Fully automatic – set and forget • Built-in dashboard with
KT Heiken Ashi Robot MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Heiken Ashi Robot è un expert advisor avanzato e potente, basato su una strategia unica che combina l’indicatore Heiken Ashi, le Bande di Bollinger e l’Average True Range (ATR). È stato progettato con cura per analizzare e sfruttare i movimenti di prezzo direzionali nei mercati finanziari. Una delle sue caratteristiche principali è l’utilizzo degli ordini pendenti. Questo permette di aprire operazioni a livelli di prezzo specifici, anticipando potenziali breakout o ritracciamenti. Grazie all
HhBolRSIMovingAverage
Henrique Hovoruski
Experts
Expert using Moving Average (Configurable), RSI entry points and Bollinger Bands (not configurable [yet]). You can decide if you want to use the Moving Average with or without Bollinger Bands and you can turn on/off the RSI also for entry/exit points. You can also turn on/off the Double Hand Feature where every entry/exit the trade will be in double, which means, selling and buying at the same time.
FREE
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (2)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
Wolftrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Wolftrix EA MT5!   Usage Recommendations: Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion) Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended Wolftrix EA MT5! Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.  It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong
AlphaTrader Pro
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Consulente esperto di AlphaTrader Pro Panoramica: AlphaTrader Pro è un sofisticato Expert Advisor realizzato meticolosamente da un team con oltre un decennio di esperienza nei mercati finanziari. Anche se non facciamo affermazioni irrealistiche di ricchezza istantanea, presentiamo uno strumento affidabile progettato per aiutare i trader a prendere decisioni informate. Caratteristiche principali: Approccio strategico: AlphaTrader Pro adotta un approccio strategico al trading, combinando l'es
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Sunrise on mars MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Apollo 2 The Wall
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Apollo 2 The wall  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Apollo 2 have more customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Apollo 2 the wall  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the id
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (103)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (16)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Experts
Segnale live (conto reale) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Questo EA utilizza la stessa logica e le stesse regole di esecuzione del segnale di trading reale verificato mostrato su MQL5. Se utilizzato con le impostazioni consigliate e ottimizzate e con un broker ECN / RAW spread affidabile , il comportamento nel trading reale dovrebbe riflettere da vicino le prestazioni e la struttura del segnale live. Si prega di notare che i risultati individuali p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Scambia la tempesta, controlla il Vortice” Vortex Turbo rappresenta la prossima fase evolutiva del trading intelligente: uno sviluppo unico che unisce un'architettura di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo preciso del rischio. Basato su comprovati principi algoritmici, integra molteplici strategie in un ecosistema unificato ad alta velocità, alimentato da un nuovo livello di intelligenza predittiva. Progettato come esperto di
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine è un sistema di scalping sull’oro di fascia intermedia in grado di prendere decisioni basate sul sentiment globale del forex tramite API web. Segnale live di Cheat Engine in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale verrà aumentato. Prezzo a tempo limitato 199  USD Solo trading a colpo singolo. Nessuna grid o martingala, mai. Uscite con trailing stop intelligente che si adattano alla volatilità giornaliera Il sentiment globale del forex è una misurazione delle posizioni di centinaia di migliaia di
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]     [SET FILES] Caratteristiche Prin
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Pronto l'impresa di costruzioni! Non progettato per il flipping di conti a breve termine o per profitti rapidi Nessuna Martingala / Nessuna Griglia / Nessuna IA Progettato per i trader focalizzati sulla coerenza a lungo termine Risultati in tempo reale:   Segnale in tempo reale   |   Portafoglio principale   |   Risultati FTMO     |    Comunità pubblica PREZZO DI LANCIO: $ 249, Prezzo successivo: $ 349 (solo 6 copie rimaste) Che cos'è Gold Atlas? Gold Atlas è un sistema di trading automatizzat
Altri dall’autore
Chart Replay PRO
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Utilità
Chart Replay Pro enables one to manually place trades in Strategy Tester . Set your starting balance, choose your lot size, and trade historical charts exactly as if they were live. Jump through price action, take simulated trades, and sharpen your entries and exits inside the Strategy Tester with zero risk. Fast, intuitive, and built for traders who want real practice instead of wishful thinking.
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione