Raifuku Semi Auto Manager

Product Name
Hirozo Semi Auto Manager v5.41

  • The Ultimate Assistant for Discretionary Trading: Automate Your Exits & Money Management -

[Overview]
"I had a perfect entry, but hesitated to take profit and ended up at breakeven."
"I couldn't pull the trigger on a stop loss and suffered a huge loss."

Hirozo Semi Auto Manager solves these common trader problems.
All you have to do is click the "Buy" or "Sell" button. This tool handles all the complex calculations, exit logic, and money management for you.

[Key Features of v5.41]

1. Advanced Auto-Exit Logic (TP/SL)
Supports not only fixed pips but also advanced exits based on indicators.

  • 7 Take Profit Modes: RSI / PIPS / MONEY / LINE / EMA Touch / STOCH / RAIFUKU (WPR+EMA)

  • 5 Stop Loss Modes: PIPS / MONEY / LINE / STOCH / RAIFUKU

  • "Raifuku" Logic: Uses a unique combination of WPR (Williams' %R) and EMA to detect market overheating and exit at the optimal time.

2. Risk-Based Lot Calculation
Calculate the perfect lot size instantly based on your risk appetite.
The tool  automatically calculates the lot size based on your Risk % and SL distance. This ensures professional-grade money management with every trade.

3. RR (Risk:Reward) Auto Line
When RR Mode is ON, SL and TP lines appear automatically upon entry.
Simply  drag the SL line on the chart, and the TP line will automatically adjust to maintain your specified Risk:Reward ratio (e.g., 1:2).

4. Automated Averaging & Pyramiding

  • Averaging (Nanpin): If the market moves against you, the EA automatically adds positions at specified intervals to adjust your average entry price.

  • Pyramiding: Automatically places Stop Orders to add to your winning positions during strong trends, maximizing potential profits.

5. High-Performance Control Panel
Manage everything from a sleek on-chart panel.

  • One-click Entry, Close All, and Partial Close.

  • Partial Close Function: Sort and close positions based on profit (Most/Least) or time (Oldest/Newest).

  • High-Speed Execution: Built with asynchronous logic for instant response.

[Flexible Settings]

  • Magic Number management (can manage manual trades or specific EA trades).

  • Adjustable periods for all indicators (RSI, Stoch, WPR, EMA).

  • Customizable panel colors and positions.

[Recommended For]

  • Traders who are good at entries but struggle with exits.

  • Part-time traders who cannot monitor charts 24/7.

  • Traders who want to eliminate emotions and enforce strict money management rules.

[Disclaimer]
Trading Forex involves high risk. Please test on a Demo account first to understand the functions. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred.


