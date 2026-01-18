Raifuku Semi Auto Manager

Product Name
Hirozo Semi Auto Manager v5.41

  • The Ultimate Assistant for Discretionary Trading: Automate Your Exits & Money Management -

[Overview]
"I had a perfect entry, but hesitated to take profit and ended up at breakeven."
"I couldn't pull the trigger on a stop loss and suffered a huge loss."

Hirozo Semi Auto Manager solves these common trader problems.
All you have to do is click the "Buy" or "Sell" button. This tool handles all the complex calculations, exit logic, and money management for you.

[Key Features of v5.41]

1. Advanced Auto-Exit Logic (TP/SL)
Supports not only fixed pips but also advanced exits based on indicators.

  • 7 Take Profit Modes: RSI / PIPS / MONEY / LINE / EMA Touch / STOCH / RAIFUKU (WPR+EMA)

  • 5 Stop Loss Modes: PIPS / MONEY / LINE / STOCH / RAIFUKU

  • "Raifuku" Logic: Uses a unique combination of WPR (Williams' %R) and EMA to detect market overheating and exit at the optimal time.

2. Risk-Based Lot Calculation
Calculate the perfect lot size instantly based on your risk appetite.
The tool  automatically calculates the lot size based on your Risk % and SL distance. This ensures professional-grade money management with every trade.

3. RR (Risk:Reward) Auto Line
When RR Mode is ON, SL and TP lines appear automatically upon entry.
Simply  drag the SL line on the chart, and the TP line will automatically adjust to maintain your specified Risk:Reward ratio (e.g., 1:2).

4. Automated Averaging & Pyramiding

  • Averaging (Nanpin): If the market moves against you, the EA automatically adds positions at specified intervals to adjust your average entry price.

  • Pyramiding: Automatically places Stop Orders to add to your winning positions during strong trends, maximizing potential profits.

5. High-Performance Control Panel
Manage everything from a sleek on-chart panel.

  • One-click Entry, Close All, and Partial Close.

  • Partial Close Function: Sort and close positions based on profit (Most/Least) or time (Oldest/Newest).

  • High-Speed Execution: Built with asynchronous logic for instant response.

[Flexible Settings]

  • Magic Number management (can manage manual trades or specific EA trades).

  • Adjustable periods for all indicators (RSI, Stoch, WPR, EMA).

  • Customizable panel colors and positions.

[Recommended For]

  • Traders who are good at entries but struggle with exits.

  • Part-time traders who cannot monitor charts 24/7.

  • Traders who want to eliminate emotions and enforce strict money management rules.

[Disclaimer]
Trading Forex involves high risk. Please test on a Demo account first to understand the functions. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
Sign Tool Hirozo Momentum Analysis
Hiroshi Shiitani
지표
이런 경험, 없으신가요? 화살표 신호가 떠서 진입했는데, 곧바로 반대 방향으로 가서 손절... '곧 오를 것 같다'는 근거 없는 감으로 진입했다가 손실을 떠안게 되는 경우 (포지션 중독) 추세가 나온 것은 알겠는데, 어디서 들어가야 할지 몰라 절호의 기회를 손가락만 빨며 지켜보기만 할 때... 고점 매수, 저점 매도를 반복하며 자금이 조금씩 줄어들 때... 만약, 당신이 하나라도 해당된다면, 그것은 당신의 탓이 아닙니다. 시장의 **'진짜 힘'과 순식간에 사라지는 '노이즈(속임수)'**를 구별하는 '잣대'가 없었을 뿐입니다. 만약, 차트 위에 **'시장 에너지 그 자체'**를 수치화하여, 추세의 시작부터 최고점까지 누구나 명확하게 볼 수 있는 나침반이 있다면...? 당신의 트레이딩이 극적으로 바뀔 것이라고 생각하지 않으십니까? 그 해답이, 바로 여기에 있습니다. **【Hirozo Momentum Analysis】**는 기존의 시그널 툴과는 차별화된, 완전히 새로운 발상에서 태어난
Raifuku MTF Divergence
Hiroshi Shiitani
지표
Product Name Raifuku MTF Divergence v5.31 ~ The Fusion of Multi-Timeframe Divergence and "Raifuku" Logic ~ Catchphrase Detect Market "Distortions" Across 3 Timeframes Instantly. Pinpoint true reversal points by filtering Divergences with unique ATR logic and the proprietary "Raifuku" Oscillator. [Overview] This indicator is a high-performance tool designed to monitor "Divergence" (a powerful reversal signal favored by pro traders) across three different timeframes (MTF) simultaneously. By
Raifuku MTF Divergence Sign tool
Hiroshi Shiitani
지표
Product Name Raifuku MTF Divergence v5.31 ~ The Fusion of Multi-Timeframe Divergence and "Raifuku" Logic ~ Catchphrase Detect Market "Distortions" Across 3 Timeframes Instantly. Pinpoint true reversal points by filtering Divergences with unique ATR logic and the proprietary "Raifuku" Oscillator. [Overview] This indicator is a high-performance tool designed to monitor "Divergence" (a powerful reversal signal favored by pro traders) across three different timeframes (MTF) simultaneously. By
