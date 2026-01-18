Product Name

Raifuku MTF Divergence v5.31

~ The Fusion of Multi-Timeframe Divergence and "Raifuku" Logic ~

Catchphrase

Detect Market "Distortions" Across 3 Timeframes Instantly.

Pinpoint true reversal points by filtering Divergences with unique ATR logic and the proprietary "Raifuku" Oscillator.

[Overview]

This indicator is a high-performance tool designed to monitor "Divergence" (a powerful reversal signal favored by pro traders) across three different timeframes (MTF) simultaneously.

By integrating the developer Hirozo's unique "Raifuku Logic" (WPR smoothed by EMA) as a filter, false signals are drastically reduced.

[Key Features]

Triple Monitor System (3-Timeframe Surveillance) Monitors divergences on Higher (e.g., H1), Middle (e.g., M15), and Lower (e.g., M1) timeframes simultaneously on a single chart.

Detected opportunities are displayed with distinct colored arrows for each timeframe, allowing for instant recognition. High-Precision Logic with ATR Volatility Filter It doesn't just look for simple "Higher Highs" or "Lower Lows."

The algorithm incorporates ATR (Average True Range) to evaluate the "strength of price movement." Only significant price updates are accepted as valid divergences, ignoring noise. Unique Filter: "Raifuku" Line Displays the "Green Line" (WPR smoothed by EMA) and Stochastic-based "Main/Signal Lines" in the sub-window.

Even if a divergence occurs, the signal is filtered out unless the "Raifuku Lines" are in specific overbought/oversold zones. This prevents risky counter-trend entries during strong momentum. Visual Clarity & Notifications Main Chart: Clear arrows indicating entry points.

Sub-Window: Three lines visualizing market overheating and momentum.

Alerts & Push Notifications: Never miss a chance with instant sound alerts and mobile push notifications.

[Parameters]

TimeFrame Settings: Freely select the 3 timeframes (High/Mid/Low) you wish to monitor.

Oscillator Settings: Adjust the periods for WPR, EMA, and Stochastic to tune sensitivity.

Divergence Settings: Fine-tune divergence detection (Lookback bars, Pivot strength, etc.).

Filter Settings: Customize the "Overbought/Oversold" threshold levels for triggering signals.

[Recommended For]

Traders who want to grasp Multi-Timeframe conditions without switching charts.

Traders looking to master counter-trend trading using Divergence.

Scalpers and Day Traders seeking high-precision entry signals.

Users of "Hirozo Semi Auto Manager" (EA) who want to build a complete semi-automated trading system.

[Disclaimer]

Trading Forex involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please test on a Demo account first.





Raifuku MTF Divergence v5.31 for MT4

【Overview】

This indicator detects stochastic divergence across multiple timeframes (MTF) and displays signals on the chart.





It uses ATR-normalized divergence detection to identify high-probability reversal points regardless of the instrument or market conditions.





Each timeframe (Higher/Middle/Lower) generates independent alerts when divergence is detected.









【Features】

● Multi-Timeframe Divergence Detection

- Monitors 3 timeframes simultaneously (Higher/Middle/Lower)

- Each timeframe can be enabled/disabled independently





● ATR-Normalized Detection

- Price movements are normalized by ATR for consistent signals

- Works across all instruments (Forex, Gold, Crypto, etc.)





● Oscillator Display

- Green Line: EMA-smoothed Williams %R

- Main Line: Stochastic %K (shifted to -100~0 range)

- Signal Line: Stochastic %D (shifted to -100~0 range)





● Visual Signals

- Buy arrows displayed below price

- Sell arrows displayed above price

- Different colors for each timeframe





● Alert System

- Popup alerts with sound

- Push notifications (optional)

- Independent alerts for each timeframe









【Signal Colors】

▼ Higher Timeframe (Default: H1)

- Buy Signal: Green Arrow (↑)

- Sell Signal: Red Arrow (↓)





▼ Middle Timeframe (Default: M15)

- Buy Signal: Blue Arrow (↑)

- Sell Signal: Violet Arrow (↓)





▼ Lower Timeframe (Default: M1)

- Buy Signal: Blue Diamond (◆)

- Sell Signal: Red Diamond (◆)









【Parameters】

■ TimeFrame Settings

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ TF_High │ Higher Timeframe (Default: H1) │

│ TF_Mid │ Middle Timeframe (Default: M15) │

│ TF_Low │ Lower Timeframe (Default: M1) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

* Set to PERIOD_CURRENT to disable that timeframe





■ Oscillator Settings

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ WPR_Period │ Williams %R Period (Default: 50) │

│ EMA_Period │ EMA Smoothing Period (Default: 5)│

│ Stoch_K │ Stochastic %K (Default: 5) │

│ Stoch_D │ Stochastic %D (Default: 3) │

│ Stoch_Slowing│ Stochastic Slowing (Default: 3) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘





■ Divergence Settings

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ DivStoch_K │ Divergence Stoch %K (Default: 14)│

│ DivStoch_D │ Divergence Stoch %D (Default: 3) │

│ DivStoch_Slowing │ Slowing (Default: 3) │

│ LookbackBars │ Lookback Period (Default: 30) │

│ PivotLeftBars│ Pivot Left Bars (Default: 5) │

│ PivotRightBars│ Pivot Right Bars (Default: 1) │

│ MinStochDiff │ Min Stoch Difference (Default:10)│

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘





■ Filter Settings

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ BuyGreenMax │ Buy: Green Line Max (Default:-75)│

│ BuyMainMin │ Buy: Main Line Min (Default: -80)│

│ SellGreenMin │ Sell: Green Line Min (Default:-25)│

│ SellMainMax │ Sell: Main Line Max (Default:-20)│

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘





■ Alert Settings

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ AlertOn │ Enable Popup Alert (Default: ON) │

│ PushOn │ Enable Push Notification (OFF) │

│ ArrowOffset │ Arrow Distance in pips (Def: 15) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘









【How to Use】

1. Apply the indicator to your chart

2. Set your preferred timeframes (Higher/Middle/Lower)

3. Wait for divergence signals





▼ Buy Signal Conditions:

- Bullish divergence detected (price lower low + stoch higher low)

- Green Line ≤ -75 (oversold zone)

- Main Line ≥ -80 (oversold zone)





▼ Sell Signal Conditions:

- Bearish divergence detected (price higher high + stoch lower high)

- Green Line ≥ -25 (overbought zone)

- Main Line ≤ -20 (overbought zone)









【Recommended Settings】

▼ Scalping (1-5 min chart)

- TF_High: H1

- TF_Mid: M15

- TF_Low: M1





▼ Day Trading (15-30 min chart)

- TF_High: H4

- TF_Mid: H1

- TF_Low: M15





▼ Swing Trading (H1-H4 chart)

- TF_High: D1

- TF_Mid: H4

- TF_Low: H1









【Installation】

1. Copy "Raifuku_MTF_Divergence.mq4" to:

[MT4 Data Folder]\MQL4\Indicators\





2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator





3. Drag the indicator onto your chart





4. Configure parameters and click OK









【Important Notes】

● Chart timeframe must be equal to or smaller than the lowest MTF setting





● Signals are generated on confirmed (closed) bars only





● Use proper risk management - this indicator does not guarantee profits





● Recommended to combine with other analysis methods









【Version History】

v5.31 - Independent alerts for each timeframe

v5.30 - ATR-normalized divergence detection











